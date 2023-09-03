A woman on TikTok was disappointed after going to the spice section only to be met with a scary sight

The lady showed people that she found spoilt products at Pick 'n Pay, and many peeps were disturbed

Online users admitted they were horrified, and many complained that they've had similar experiences with other products

A woman was shopping for spices when she picked up a package only to notice something was wrong. The lady at Pick 'n Pay made a video when she noticed that the pack of spices had other live contents.

TikTok video of insects in spices left many people criticising Pick 'n Pay. Image: @kellzmthethwa

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's discovery received nearly 20 000 likes. Many online users were concerned after seeing the obvious health hazard in the grocery store.

Woman shows spoiled spices in Pick 'n Pay

@kellzmthethwa posted a video holding a packet of spices. It was clear in the packet that the way things flying around.

Watch the video:

SA concerned by bugs in spices

Many people were mortified by insects in the spices and said she should have contacted the manager. Other people said they could relate and also saw the same problem.

ItsDoja said:

"I once saw a dead spider and it's web in my packet of grapes ,that's why I moved to woolies."

Berryhill commented:

"Why did you put it back should have called the manager and showed him or her but thanks I'll look from now on before buying it."

Kelly_Mthethwa creator explained:

"I let the staff know. It’s not just the one packet that has an issue. There were others."

Call Me KVwrote:

"Pick 'n Pay is not make sure anymore."

MickiM added:

" 'This one looks fine" uhm I think not. I wouldn't be able to buy anything in that store after that ."

Lymit speculated:

"Might have been insect eggs in the mixture at the time of packaging. Now you will find me inspecting the spices up against the light before I buy."

Spoiled food products leave South Africans worried

Many people turn to social media when they have bad experiences after shopping. One woman went viral after showing netizens that she found insects in her box of oats.

