A viral video shows one person's experience after shopping for eggs at Pick 'n Pay and opening them at home

The creator made a video showing that their carton of eggs was the worst possible quality in the shops

In the video, many online users were fascinated to see how an entire carton of eggs was rotting

A TikTok creator made content from their bad experience after shopping for eggs. Online users were mortified after watching a video of them opening eggs.

A TikTok video shows a carton of eggs from Pick n Pay, and many were grossed out. Image: @mimo_miley

Source: TikTok

There were many people who left comments on the video, which had thousands of likes. There were also hundreds of people who expressed how disgusting the video looked.

Woman upset by bad carton of Pick n Pay eggs

@mimo_miley posted a video of herself cracking eggs open. The video went viral as people could see she bought a bad product.

In the video, there was some green substance that was coming out of the eggs. Watch the video below:

Mzansi roast Pick 'n Pay over bad eggs

Online users commented on the video and harshly criticised Pick 'n Pay. Read what people had to say below:

Fareen said:

"I'll never eat eggs the same way now."

semtex added:

"Haai Pick 'n Pay first spider webs and bugs in the spice packets now this."

RTXX* wrote:

"This is why we buy from Woolworths."

rea_maswabela advised:

"Return them."

Call Me KV commented:

"I swear Pick' n Pay is no longer giving."

Hulisani_470NM of Torque added:

"Guys have you ever smelled the scent from eggs that are like that."

People mortified by spoilt groceries

Sometimes, online creators receive bad products after shopping. One woman showed people she found mould in her maise meal.

Jungle Oats box filled with moths makes Tiger Brands leap into investigation

Briefly News previously reported that a woman was less than happy after opening a brand new box of Jungle Oats that had insects living in the box.

The video got thousands of likes and even more comments with people's reactions. Some shared their stories of how Tiger Brands products were often spoilt, and the company's PR and Media manager responded to the concerns.

A lady, @thee_sne, on TikTok, posted that she opened a box of Jungle Oats well before the expiry date only to be met by a swarm of pantry moths.

