Another spoiled product of grain made it to TikTok, and people were worried about what they saw

A lady shopped at Pick 'n Pay and bought White Star maize meal in bulk only to realise that she bought something spoilt

TikTok users were scared after seeing what came out of the package of maize meal bought at a popular store

One woman was less than pleased after buying food from Pioneer Foods. The woman was looking forward to opening her White Star Maize meal only to find out it was contaminated.

A TikTok video of White Star by Pioneer Food looking contaminated had people worried. Image: @lissa_mbele

People who watched the video were floored, and many blamed the production corporation, Pioneer Foods. The video got comments from concerned consumers.

Pioneer Foods' White Star maize meal horrifies consumers

A TikTok video by @lissa_mbele shows how she found a lump of mould in her bag of maize. Watch the gross video below:

Pioneer Foods products under fire from TikTok users

Peeps are often concerned by videos of spoiled sealed products. Many were up in arms over the moulded maize.

Briefly News contacted Pioneer Foods, but they are yet to respond. Read what people had to say about the video below:

user1737536399602 guessed:

"Seems as if it got water mould."

Mashudu advised:

"Call them, you will get a lot of vouchers."

user3059492514621 wrote:

"Maize meal got water that's why it's like that."

thandiwethandie23 joked:

"You bought a shark."

Badger asked:

"What is that? A snoek fish in a maize meal bag."

Jungle Oats box filled with moths makes Tiger Brands leap into investigation

Briefly News previously reported that a woman was less than happy after opening a brand new box of Jungle Oats that had insects living in the box.

The video got thousands of likes and even more comments with people's reactions. Some shared their stories of how Tiger Brands products were often spoilt, and the company's PR and Media manager responded to the concerns.

A lady, @thee_sne, on TikTok, posted that she opened a box of Jungle Oats well before the expiry date only to be met by a swarm of pantry moths.

