Some men just can't fend for themselves and need a woman to make sure they are fed. This man admitted that his food goes off because he needs a girlfriend to cook it for him, and Mzansi thought that was an unacceptable excuse for letting so much food rot.

Cooking is a basic survival skill, however, even though some know how to do it, they'd much prefer someone else doing it for them.

Mzansi man shares picture of his rotten food

Twitter user @CeboLatha shared a picture of a bunch of moulded food. The man claims that this happens often, and it is because he needs a woman in his life to help him use it.

“Another reason why I need a girlfriend, this food keeps getting spoiled.”

South Africans gag over the spoiled food while roasting the man

People were not pleased with the man's waste. Food is expensive, and people are starving! They told him to plan better and be responsible and that the issue does not lie in his being single.

Read some of the spicy comments:

@Luu_Matinjwa said:

“Why keep KFC soup”

@Dadddy_K said:

“Consider doing weekly grocery shopping instead of monthly or identify someone needy to donate to before the food spoils. Not sure about the GF idea”

@FinestZungu_ said:

“You don't need a girlfriend. You need a dustbin bafo”

@elaine_khosa said:

“Free advice from your Twitter female friend;

“Bell pepperschop them, in a plastic bag, freeze.

“Cheesegrated, smaller plastic bags, freeze.

“Grapesfreeze, use in cocktail or smoothie.

“Yoghurt = keep the lid dry, lasts longer.

“KFC gravy = supposed to be eaten on the day of purchase.”

@KGAO_ZA said:

“You don't need a girlfriend; you need to buy what you use!”

