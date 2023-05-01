One man got straight to the point when he put it out there that he was just looking for a woman to co-parent with

The man’s requests were shared on Twitter, showing that he wants a healthy baby mama and to be a great dad

Mzansi peeps had mixed feelings as some were all for it while others felt it was a horrible idea

Times have changed, and co-parenting situations are every day. This guy wants to skip the breakup part and go straight to the co-parenting.

Twitter user @lindz_malindz shared a screenshot of a man asking for a woman who would be keen to have a baby. Image: Twitter / @lindz_malindz

Gone are the days when you had to get married to have a baby. Many people are having kids without getting married, and some people are even having kids with their friends.

Man from Soweto asks for a woman to co-parent with

Twitter user @lindz_malindz shared a screenshot of a man asking for a woman who would be keen to have a baby with him and maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship. The man claims to be financially stable, working in IA programming, and really wanting to be the best father he can be.

Read the full post:

Mzansi shares their thoughts on the co-parenting proposal

Some people jumped at this opportunity, saying that it sounded like an absolute dream. However, there were those too who felt that marriage needs to come before babies and that it is not a healthy situation.

Read some of the mixed opinions:

@siwa_kardashian said:

“You must marry me first, I’m available.”

@CindyMthethwa3 said:

“If you were in Durban and cute I'd take it coz that's what I want too.”

@iamBlessingM said:

“The real problem here is that this guy called himself an AI programmer Ain't no one in Tech calling themselves that.”

@Sthembile_k said:

“I understand this person, I also asked a friend of mine & he agreed, but life happens we both became too busy, and we haven't done the final agreement on a way forward, he would be a great dad.”

@Mash279 said:

“This is a bad idea, guys. Please educate yourself on early childhood development.”

Mzansi reacts to text messages between mature co-parenting duo, claims they’re flirtatious with each other

In related news, Briefly News reported that while you don’t have to be BFFs after a breakup or divorce, co-parents need to get it together and become a collaborative team for the sake of their child. Two parents seem to be navigating their co-parenting relationship quite well if a recent post is anything to go by.

Twitter user @Lush_Beauty1 recently shared a screenshot of a conversation between two parents who were discussing how they would share the responsibilities of getting their child school supplies before schools reopen.

In the chat, one parent can be seen asking the other what they would be buying between uniform and stationery so that they can plan their budget. The other parent answers that they’ll take care of the uniform as they believe it will be more expensive. The other, then politely thanks them and says that they will take care of the stationery this weekend before they end their conversation with cute emojis.

