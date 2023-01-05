A conversation between two parents proved that co-parenting can be done in a mature manner despite a failed romantic relationship

A screenshot posted on Twitter shows how the two communicated with each other regarding purchasing their child’s school supplies

While many admired their interaction, some peeps couldn’t help but notice their use of cute emojis while texting

While you don’t have to be BFFs after a breakup or divorce, co-parents need to get it together and become a collaborative team for the sake of their child. Two parents seem to be navigating their co-parenting relationship quite well if a recent post is anything to go by.

Twitter user @Lush_Beauty1 recently shared a screenshot of a conversation between two parents who were discussing how they would share the responsibilities of getting their child school supplies before schools reopen.

In the chat, one parent can be seen asking the other what they would be buying between uniform and stationery so that they can plan their budget. The other parent answers that they’ll take care of the uniform as they believe it will be more expensive. The other, then politely thanks them and says that they will take care of the stationery this weekend before they end their conversation with cute emojis.

South African social media users were impressed by the level of maturity between the two cordial parents. Others, however, couldn’t help but question why they used cute emojis while communicating with each other.

@Mpumiln commented:

“I guess the “it's for the kids.”

@Ndlombango wrote:

“I buy everything for my daughter who doesn’t stay with me, pay for everything that has to be paid for… I get dragged to court as an icing on the cake.”

@Teezy_Promking reacted:

“Bjanong why a romela kiss?.”

@Zamah_OkaNtsevu commented:

“Loya “is the reason why I don’t date people with kids. Kancane kancane niya’flirt.”

@princcesskay replied:

“Recently got into a conversation with fellow single moms and I think I agree with the one who said going 50/50 on finances is a scam because the one who stays with the child bears more responsibility.”

@bonginhlanhla_n asked:

“What are the hearts and kisses doing there now?”

Woman posts receipts of how 8 years of co-parenting has been going with her baby daddy

In more parenting news, Briefly News previously reported that it takes a lot of work for two people to get to the point where they can say their co-parenting relationship is going well after a breakup.

Thankfully, eight years in, Carol Mtolo (@CarolMotolo) and the father of her child can happily say they have the hang of it.

Carol took to the bluebird app to share two WhatsApp screenshots from conversations she had with her baby daddy. The first conversation appears to be about an event the two needed to attend and jokes about why Carol arrived late.

