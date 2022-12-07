A South African woman took to social media to reveal how she and her baby daddy interact with one another

In the tweet, she posted screenshots of conversations between the two of them, which were marked by banter and care

Social media netizens were impressed by their co-parenting style and mutual respect for one another

It takes a lot of work for two parents to get to the point where they can say their co-parenting relationship is going really well.

Thankfully, eight years in, Carol Mtolo (@CarolMotolo) and the father of her child can happily say they have got the hang of it.

A woman's healthy co-parenting relationship with her baby daddy had peeps saying they should get back together. Image: @CarolMotolo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Carol took to the bluebird app to share two WhatsApp screenshots from conversations she had with her baby daddy. The first conversation appears to be about an event the two of them needed to attend and jokes about why Carol arrived late.

In the second screenshot, the child's father checked up on Carol, whom he refers to as Mama kaSibusiso, when she was unwell. She captioned the tweet:

"The outfits matter I realised when he was looking for me ….anyways,8 years of co- parenting with this gent & he has never called me differently!"

From the little Carol revealed about their interactions, it is clear that they share mutual respect and care for one another despite their romantic relationship not working out.

Her online followers couldn't help but admire their co-parenting style, with some peeps even saying they should try to give their relationship another chance.

@qondi_ze said:

"I sense too much respect for one another la otherwise ngabe kade nabuyelana . Manje no one wants to say it first."

@SibusiKhulu replied:

"Everyone can talk smack about this but I get you. My ex-husband is a dear friend of mine. We look out for each other and have each others backs. I'm super grateful. In the words of Mampintsha: "No streeeeessss baby"."

@Kgomotsomeso wrote:

"I mean I know nothing about nothing but mam!!! Maybe it's time to make sure, coz wawu kune love loves here!"

@mpho_thebrand reacted:

"This is how I am with my baby daddies."

@Martha_KingM2 commented:

"Y'all can get back together...we won't judge you struuu nasii ."

@LionelJHB1 said:

"Y'all finna have another one .... Lamisani uSbuda deserves a sister."

@Nokukhanya27 responded:

“Mama ka Sibusiso siyamcelela bandla anizame futh kokugcina .”

Devastated woman turns down proposal from baby daddy who she dated for 8 years

In another story, Briefly News reported that it is never easy to communicate your feelings when the other person feels the opposite. One lady denied her baby daddy's proposal after eight years of dating… and he left.

While many people believe that a baby means you need to be married, that notion is quickly phasing out in the younger generations.

Twitter user @Zizipho_Majama shared that she turned down the proposal, and he ended up leaving her. They have a baby together, so she still interacts with him, but she does not see a happy ending in the future.

