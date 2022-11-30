One woman is feeling regret after denying a marriage proposal from her baby daddy, who was also her man for eight years

The woman explained that she did not feel it was the right time as there was a lot of pressure on her bae, but he didn’t understand

Some felt sorry for the woman, while others feel she got what was coming for her, shame

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It is never easy to communicate your feelings when the other person feels the opposite. One lady denied her baby daddy’s proposal after eight years of dating… and he left.

Twitter user @Zizipho_Majama shared her heartbreak online, and some were not very sympathetic. Image: Twitter / @Zizipho_Majama

Source: Twitter

While many people believe that a baby means you need to be married, that notion is quickly phasing out in the younger generations.

Twitter user @Zizipho_Majama shared that she turned down the proposal, and he ended up leaving her. They have a baby together, so she still interacts with him, but she does not see a happy ending in the future.

Sis explained that she turned down the proposal because her baby daddy is going to university next year. This means his income will be gone, more pressure on him in so many ways, and she just felt the timing was not right… She never expected him to leave!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The people of Mzansi share their thoughts

While some wondered what the woman was expecting when she turned down the proposal other than the man running. Others felt for her and prayed they can make amends.

Take a look at some of the mixed feels:

@minnie_nkocie said:

“Nina anizazi nifunani. You date a guy for 8 years and have a kid with him then when he wants to do the right thing you all want a powerpoint presentation with a graph explaining how is going to take care of his family?”

@manailego said:

“You didn't lose anything dear you gained knowledge of what type of a person he is. When a man loves you he doesn't let go no matter what. That one was a princess.”

@thechosen_lady said:

“I’m really sorry Z, I hope it’s not too late for you guys to fix things. Don’t give up on him✨”

@D_Bhekza said:

“What did you expect him to do when he clearly wanted to spend the rest of his life with you, but you denied him that chance? He did well by moving on. I hope he gets married and lives his best life with his WIFE.

“Truly, some women just don't know what they want in this life.”

@HactorM_SA said:

Man weeps after girlfriend rejects marriage proposal, questions his manhood

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video has emerged on social media in which a man can be seen proposing marriage to his girlfriend in a mall.

The young man goes on his knee to ask the lady to marry him but he was rejected by his lover, who asked him if he was capable of giving her a baby.

As the lady asked him the question, the man could not utter a word, and after he was helped on his feet he began to cry, saying he used his 'manhood' for a money ritual for the lady's sake.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News