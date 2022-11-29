A sad baby had quite a tough time when she tried to put on a doll dress but couldn't realise it was way too small

The ladies in the clip tried pleading with the poor child to show her that it just didn't fit, but she was not having it

South Africans understood the pain the little girl was going through but also discussed how difficult parenting is

A little baby was quite sad that the doll dress that she liked couldn't fit her because it was way too small.

A baby had some of her family members pleading with her not to wear a doll's dress, and Mzansi couldn't stop laughing. Images: @Ladymackay_/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Ladymackay_ shared the hilarious clip on Twitter that had peeps discussing the difficulties of being a parent. The short and simple clip begins right in the middle of the dramatic baby action.

The poor child pleads and tries to put her foot in the dress, while the older woman entertains her desire but also tries to show the baby that the item of clothing is too small. This ordeal continues until the very end when the baby's determination to wear the dress is fully displayed.

South Africans could humorously understand the baby's pain but sympathised with the child's parents. See the comments below:

@Mr_Ips_Bauss said:

"The same baby they'll ask you to baby sit ‍♂️"

@Reneilwe_TK mentioned:

"Nna the part where they don’t like sharing, is what bores me. I bit your banana now you’re crying for me to put it back, how? "

@talented_wayne commented:

@kays2910 said:

"She likes the glitz n glamour ‍"

@Patsa_M commented:

"My nephew was this upset because he couldn’t fit into a truck toy. Heeee he took off his shoes, insisting simfake in the truck. How? Yhooo ha.a "

@kenzotheGee shared:

@ntlok6 mentioned:

"But this dress is beautiful, I understand her."

@lmoleke6 commented:

"I want a kid right now this is funny "

Source: Briefly News