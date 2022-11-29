One unlucky guy was driving through a nature reserve and came face-to-face with a huge elephant on the road

The video shows how the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the thick veld where there may be other wild animals

Netizens were amused as they made fun of the scared man's decision to run away into more danger

Online users reacted to a video of a man trying to get away from an elephant. The man hopped out of his car and went straight into the wild.

A man got scared of an elephant or driving through a nature reserve and ran into the bushes. Image:@kulanicoo

People had jokes as they discussed the man's decision. The video left many netizens amused.

Man runs away from elephant

A video posted online @kulanicool show someone trying to run away from an elephant as they drove through a nature reserve. The driver bolted into the bush, which many thought was unsafe.

Other netizens agreed with his decision to run because elephants are strong and can flip over a car. Mzansi is teeming with wildlife, and most netizens are convinced he will run into a lion that would be ready to eat him.

@ByronNicholas commented:

"This is like when people make dumb decisions in horror movies."

@ptmugadza commented:

"When you get to a place like KNP, there is a sign that says "Stay away from elephants". It can throw around a twin cab like a toy."

@Neptus1 commented:

"He doesn't want to die in his car I think that's what he's doing."

@mcckinley commented:

"The lions will feast on him."

@UsuthuOsuthu commented:

"Escaping an elephant to be eaten by a lion."

@sibusisond_ commented:

"Elephant at eHluhluwe are very decent hey."

Blessin22402309 commented:

"You can run straight on a sleeping lion which was planning to fast."

