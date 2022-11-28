A pit bull is showing not all dogs of the breed are dangerous, as he was very scared when his owner came home

The Tiktok video went viral as people had jokes at the expense of the terrified dog that ran for its life

The video inspired jokes from netizens who thought the dog's hilarious display was heartwarming

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Pit bulls have been hogging headlines due to their negative reputation. Another one of the breed went viral, but this time it is more positive.

A pitbull went viral for being scared and running away from any danger. Image: TikTok/@doodle_19_.

Source: UGC

A video showed that they could also be cowardly. The dog had since perineum used as they reacted to see the dog bone at the first sign of danger.

Pitbull shame for being scared

A Tiktok video posted by doodle_19_ proves that pit bulls can also be scared. One dog bolted and flew out of the window, thinking the house was under attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the full video:

South Africa has been filled with stories about deadly pit bulls. In this video, peeps could not stop cracking jokes about the dog. The dog's reaction has some convinced that it may not be a real pit bull.

Miguel Castillo87738 commented:

"That's my dog."

M3 SQD commented:

"His soul left him."

LaG commented:

"No way thats a pit bull"

Jaid Miss. 7'Thirteen commented:

"The dogs like I'm out ! The way he flew out the window.

user7989945280029 commented:

"Just close the window and never allow it back again. He did his job he warned everyone in the house before he flew out that window"

LOWSGOAT.COM commented:

"He knew this day would come, always had an emergency exit in mind."

JayJaycommented:

"Take everything but not me."

beeftipzz commented:

"Poor dog hit everything but the lottery trying to get away."

amenjib commented:

"The way he jumped out of the window."

bushmusicrecords commented:

"He ran out there like scooby doo when he saw a ghost. Lol his feet and the floor didn't have any friction lol."

"This dog is from hell": Pit bull attacks man with panga, leaves SA speechless

Briefly News previously reported that netizens reacted to another video about a pit bull. The vicious dog was attacking a man with a sharp object.

Many people were in disbelief over what they saw in the video. People reacted to the clip with exclamations of how deadly the dog seemed.

Another video of a pit bull went viral. The video posted by @kulanicool shows the dog charging at someone with a big knife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News