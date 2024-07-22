A skit on TikTok showed a man sitting with his child and 'accidentally' knocking over a bowl of cereal

Not wanting his partner to know it was his fault, the man places the blame on his little daughter

The end of the video shows the mother entering the room, removing her child and directing a flying kick in the man's direction

A father placed the blame on his child when he accidentally spilt a bowl of cereal. Images: @kim_and_tanaka

Source: TikTok

A man thought he could fly under the radar when he knocked over a bowl of cereal and blamed his little one.

Content creators Kim and Tanaka took to their TikTok account (@kim_and_tanaka) to share one of their skits with the public. In the video, Tanaka sits on the couch with his child on his lap, both watching a programme on a digital device he holds in his hands.

Next, Tanaka 'accidentally' knocks the bowl with his knee, causing the contents to spill on the floor. He quickly removes the child from his lap and places the little one on the floor, disapprovingly calling out her name. Kim then enters the room and takes their child out of frame while Tanaka cleans up the mess.

Unexpectedly, viewers see Kim reenter the frame with a flying kick aimed at Tanaka.

Watch the video here.

The couple also posted a behind-the-scenes clip on the Instagram account.

Cereal 'accident' aftermath humours netizens

The couple's video received over a million views, with many social media users heading to the comment section to share how they found the video.

@zeele_22 laughed and said:

"Oh, my goodness. That flying kick."

@chuckles_chats, also laughing, said:

"It's the comeback for me. She knows him very well."

@_thabiso_n added in the comments:

"That flying kick was personal."

@crismut02 told members of the online community:

"That kick took me by surprise."

Source: Briefly News