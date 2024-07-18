“She Loves the Brand”: Man Shows Young Daughter’s Adorable Reaction to Audi

A man shared a clip of his daughter's reaction to the Audi he drove when he picked her up from school

The little girl was shocked when she saw the car pull up and who was behind the wheel

People in the viral video's comment section loved the girl's pure joy when she saw the vehicle

A man showed his daughter's sweet response to the Audi he was driving. Images: @takambali

A father captured the priceless moment when his little girl realised the vehicle in which he drove.

Using the handle @takambali on TikTok, the man shared a video of himself driving an Audi to pick his daughter up at school. As he pulls up to the learning institution, the little girl waiting for him outside jumps with joy when she realises who is behind the wheel.

The surprised daughter goes to the passenger-side window and then backs away with her hands over her mouth. @takambali tells the girl to get her school bag before the video cuts to her getting into the car, still in shock.

"Hayini, Daddy," she adorably said.

@takambali, an automotive reviewer, wrote in his caption:

"She had been asking me daily when I would get an Audi on test. She loves the brand."

Watch the sweet video below:

Little girl's reaction warms netizens' hearts

The father's video, on its way to half a million views, became a hit among social media users, who expressed their positivity over the daughter's reaction to the smart vehicle.

@amandalebo commented on the duo, saying:

"I’m sure Daddy wanted to cry for the way the little angel was so happy. God bless you, Daddy."

@takambali answered the TikTokker:

"I was moved. Her happiness completes me."

@tmohonoe laughed and shared:

"She’s so dramatic. I love her."

@bella3busi added in the comments:

"One thing about kids is their love and support are genuine."

Sharing their thoughts, @legapanagenesis6 remarked:

"I like how she reacted when she saw her daddy in a new car. That's very nice and healthy in life."

@user8008105918463 shared their suggestion in the comments:

"Audi should make her the ambassador. This girl is a true fan of the brand."

