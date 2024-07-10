Mom and Aunt Pray Over Daughter’s Stunning Car, Netizens Touched: “This Made Me Cry”
- Two ladies woke up in the morning and decided to pray for their daughter's stunning vehicle
- The woman was surprised and thankful to see her mother and aunt blessing her car
- The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing how the lady was blessed to have praying women in her life
A video of a mom and aunt praying over their daughter's vehicle has touched hearts.
TikTok user @londymak9, said she woke up to find her mother and aunt praying over her ride. In the clip, the car can be seen parked in the yard. The two women are heavily praying, as they stand behind the stunning Mazda CX-5.
The woman was thankful for her family. She showed gratitude to the two prayer warriors who thought of her and her car in the morning and decided to pray for it.
"Impi inqotshiwe. Ngyabonga mama." ( The war is won. Thank you mama).
Aunt and mom pray over woman's car
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens loved the praying women
The video garnered over 600k views, with many online users expressing how the lady was blessed to have such praying women in her life.
@Doh.M.02 commented:
"Wowisibusiso esingaka Nkosi ( What a huge blessing)."
@Mahlake C wrote:
"I once woke up at about 00:00 and found my Mom praying from door to door in our house, God bless the prayerful mother's and long live to them❤️."
@# mnisi twins was emotional:
"This made me cry , I want to be the same mother to my kids , the day the grow up ."
@Miss T shared:
"My mom never got the opportunity to pray for my late Brother's car.On his way home to show us the car...He didn't make it homeI know this is what she will do.Life sometimes ."
@D-Bongs adored:
"The best video I ever watched today. You are blessed."
