Meet Raven from Love Is Blind: her journey from reality TV to Pilates mogul

Raven from Love Is Blind was not so lucky on the dating show after the whole SK drama, but she is thriving in real life with an expanding Pilates empire and a new boyfriend.

It's OK to start over! It's OK to change your mind! Starting somewhere is better than never starting at all...It's important to do something for yourself, to challenge yourself mentally and physically. Be uncomfortable — You're worth it.

Raven Ross attends the Netflix's 'Mea Culpa' NY premiere at Paris Theatre on February 15, 2024, in NYC (R).

Key takeaways

Raven from Love Is Blind teaches Pilates for a living and is a trained classical dancer.

for a living and is a trained classical dancer. She was engaged to data engineer SK Alagbada twice , but they eventually went their separate ways.

, but they eventually went their separate ways. Raven established the fitness brand Pilates Body by Raven.

Raven's profile summary

Full name Raven Ross Date of birth April 12, 1993 Age 32 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana Current residence Brooklyn, New York City, New York Profession Pilates and barre instructor, reality TV star, dancer Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok

Raven from Love Is Blind grew up in New Orleans

The fitness entrepreneur was raised in a mixed-race home in New Orleans, Louisiana. She rarely talks about her family life and parents, but she took to Instagram in June 2024 to reveal the death of her father.

I lost my dad this week, so hug your people a little tighter for me.

Five facts about Raven from Love Is Blind.

Raven is proud of her African-American roots

Raven talked about growing up Black in a white society in the South during her appearance on season 3 of the reality dating show, Love Is Blind. Diversity has been an ongoing issue for the top Netflix series.

Sikiru 'SK' Alagbada and Raven were the only Black couple during the season. She told Today in February 2023 that she hopes the show will start casting people who are open-minded to dating people of different ethnicities.

I'm not even going to try to be politically correct. I'm rooting for everybody Black and especially being the only Black woman who was showcasedthis season...I'd never dated an African person before. I almost married one! That would never work if I wasn't open-minded. People want the reality show dating experience, but they aren't open-minded.

Raven Ross with her late dad when she was young (L).

Raven and SK Alagbada's relationship drama

SK Alagbada, a data engineer, and Raven Ross had a connection on Love Is Blind and tried to make their relationship work. SK got cold feet on their wedding day and broke up with her at the altar.

He revealed on the Netflix show that he was not ready for marriage due to commitment issues and cultural differences between Raven's family and his Nigerian family. The pair rekindled the romance in spring 2022 after the show wrapped up filming.

Raven Ross and SK Alagbada on their wedding day on Netflix's Love Is Blind.

The ex-couple had a long-distance relationship, with Raven living in Dallas, Texas, and SK was in California pursuing his MBA at UC Berkeley. They even got engaged a second time during LIB's After the Altar special.

Raven and SK called off their engagement a few months later in November 2022 after reports of SK's affairs came to light. Alagbada had reportedly been involved with other women during their relationship, an accusation he denies. During the February 2023 Love Is Blind Netflix special, Raven said she still believes in love and is open to appearing in more reality TV shows.

SK during his graduation from UC Berkeley in May 2023 (L).

Raven Ross moved on after the SK scandal

Ross returned to the dating scene in early 2023 after splitting from her Love Is Blind fiancé. She introduced her new man without showing his face in a March 2023 Instagram picture that was taken during their visit to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Pilates mogul told US Weekly that the relationship was 'pretty serious' and her LIB co-star Nancy Rodriguez had approved of him. Raven Ross' boyfriend is thought to be Christian Crosby, a Philadelphia native and an NBA in-arena host for the Philadelphia 76ers. The two have launched several soft relationship indications through Instagram posts and comments.

Christian Crosby and Raven Ross during the Amazon Music Live Concert on November 02, 2023, in Los Angeles (R).

Raven's Pilates business took off after LIB

The reality TV star is a certified Pilates and barre instructor and a fitness enthusiast. Viewers saw Raven working out during Love Is Blind, even when having emotional conversations.

She owns Pilates Body by Raven Ross, a fitness brand where she shares Pilates workout programs and challenges. The business saw significant growth as she gained more followers across her social media platforms after her stint on LIB.

She is also a trainer for the health and wellness website Start Today and hosts workout events for FP Movement at The Corner Nordstrom in New York City. Raven regularly shares free workout routines on her YouTube channel to help her followers save on studio and gym membership prices.

Raven Ross in New York during her birthday on April 12, 2024.

Raven is a trained classical dancer

The Love Is Blind star has a degree in dance. She trained in classical dance since childhood and briefly worked as a dance teacher before transitioning to Pilates, which she was introduced to in college. While explaining why she made the switch, Raven told The Cut in February 2024:

I did the whole dance-teacher thing for a while. I feel like I've lived 95 lives. I loved it, and I love kids, so that was really fun, but it also just took a lot of my time and energy and I wasn't able to put as much into my Pilates business. Now, sometimes I want to do a dance-cardio thing.

Raven from Love Is Blind at her pilates pop-up in New York in November 2023 (L).

Raven from Love Is Blind now lives in New York City

Ross was living and working in Dallas, Texas, during the filming of Love Is Blind. She resided in the city for about a decade and briefly lived in Philadelphia until late 2023 before relocating to the East Coast. In her December 2024 interview with OK! Magazine, she said that her move to The Big Apple has been transformative.

I had been there for 10 years, and I'm just so Aries, I was like, 'I'm fine, I'm over it, I'm done, we're moving' — It definitely took me a few months to get myself out there and feel comfortable and get into a routine...Now I feel so good. I feel like everyone's New York transition story is different, but it's been so great.

Raven Ross at a previous event in New York City in 2024.

Raven from Love Is Blind seems to be living her best life as she follows her passion for Pilates. The fitness entrepreneur managed to capitalise on her newfound spotlight while rewriting her story.

