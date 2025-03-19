Lola Tung's boyfriend and love life: is she dating Christopher Briney?
Lola Tung's boyfriend and love life have been a mystery since being catapulted to fame with her portrayal of Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty. When it comes to first dates, the actress told Seventeen in August 2023 that what puts her off is,
Someone who's rude to like wait for stuff or to anybody in general. If you are rude like, 'bye!'
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Lola Tung's profile summary
- Who is Lola Tung's boyfriend in real life?
- Lola Tung has a great relationship with her co-stars
- Lola Tung is booked and busy with her blossoming career
- Lola Tung's family is proud of her achievements
Key takeaways
- Lola Tung does not have a confirmed romantic partner in real life amid romance rumours with co-star Christopher Briney, who is dating someone else.
- The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video is Lola's first on-screen project.
- Lola and her co-stars have developed a friendship that translates to genuine on-screen chemistry.
Lola Tung's profile summary
|Full name
|Lola Tung
|Date of birth
|October 28, 2002
|Age
|22 years old as of March 2025
|Place of birth
|New York City, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Heritage
|Mixed Chinese, Swedish, and Eastern European
|Height
|5 feet 5.75 inches (1.67 m/167 cm)
|Parents
|Pia Tung (mother)
|Education
|Carnegie Mellon University (Drama Acting and Music Theatre)Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School
|Profession
|Actress, singer
|Represented by
|CAA and GSA Entertainment
|Social media
|Net worth
|$1 million—$5 million
Who is Lola Tung's boyfriend in real life?
Lola Tung is not dating anyone publicly as of March 2025 and has never been married. In a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood, the host asked if she was single or cuffed up for the summer, and she replied,
Hot girl summer! Focus on yourself, summer!
The upcoming actress rarely discusses her private life, but she told Town & Country in 2023 that she is trying to figure out her life, just like her character Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty.
I feel like I'm at that stage of my life—of more self-discovery and really figuring out my own path and how to deal with a lot of huge life-changing experiences. Whether that be grief, or something to do with love...The journey of self-love that all the characters (experience), and falling in love with yourself again, is really special and something that I'm trying to do as well.
Did Lola Tung and Chris Briney date?
Lola and Christopher have never taken their romance off the screen. In The Summer I Turned Pretty, Lola's character Isabel 'Belly' Conklin is torn between two brothers, Jeremiah (portrayed by Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (portrayed by Christopher Briney).
Chris has been dating singer and actress Isabel Machado since July 2021. They were schoolmates at New York-based Pace University, from where they both graduated with a BFA in Acting. On Isabel's 27th birthday in February 2025, Chris shared a series of her pictures with the caption,
My dear Isabel turns 27 today. Thank you for always walking by my side, you make me the luckiest boy in the world.
Lola Tung has a great relationship with her co-stars
Tung is close to the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and the bond translates to authentic on-screen chemistry. Gavin Casalegno told Elle Canada in June 2022 that their friendship grew during filming.
We were fortunate enough to have what felt like long weeks together, where we hung out pretty much every single day, and we really got to grow our friendship and relationship and really just become like a family—We're very lucky to have that translated on the screen. And, man, it was so much fun.
Lola Tung is booked and busy with her blossoming career
The Summer I Turned Pretty is the biggest project of Lola Tung's career. She landed the role of Bella during her first year at Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Mellon University in the School of Drama Acting and Music Theatre.
The series' third season will premiere on Prime in July 2025. The series ends with the third instalment, which is in line with Jenny Han's New York Times best-selling trilogy novels: The Summer I Turned Pretty (2009), It's Not Summer Without You (2010), and We'll Always Have Summer (2011).
Lola Tung will be in the highly-anticipated Sony Pictures sequel of I Know What You Did Last Summer alongside other Hollywood stars like Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez. The film will be released in theatres in July 2025. As for the nature of her future projects, Tung told Vogue in February 2024,
I want to dip my toe into everything. I'd love to keep exploring different worlds. I don't know exactly what that looks like next, but I'm excited to see whatever it is.
Theatre is Lola Tung's biggest love
Lola started acting in middle school productions like The Wizard of Oz and Little Shop of Horrors. She has since earned several theatre credits, including Set Me Free (2023) at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Centre as Trina and Almost Famous (2023) at The Town Hall as Penny Lane.
In 2024, Lola made her Broadway debut in the Hadestown musical as Eurydice alongside Jordan Fisher and Ani DiFranco. The actress told EW in January 2024 that her love for theatre grew when she enrolled in the prestigious Manhattan-based Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts.
I don't know that Broadway became my goal because of the school that I went to, but it definitely made me love theatre even more, which made it even clearer that this was something I wanted to pursue—I feel very lucky that I got to do what I love at school every day.
Lola Tung's family is proud of her achievements
The actress was born in New York City to an Eastern European American father and a Chinese-Swedish-American mother. Lola Tung's parents have also been in show business: her dad sings, and her mother used to act. When appearing on the Today show in June 2023, Lola said that her folks have been there for her since she started acting.
They've always been really supportive of my career choice, which I am very grateful for. They are proud and always there for me.
Lola Tung's boyfriend remains her well-kept secret. She is a rising star focused on her career and personal growth.
READ ALSO: Who is Rozz Darlington's boyfriend? The MAFS UK's new romance
Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Rozz Darlington's new romance. The reality TV star first came into the limelight in 2023 following her appearance on the UK series Married at First Sight (MAFS), where she was paired with Thomas Kriaras.
Rozz's experimental marriage with Tom did not work out. She started dating Jordan Morris from Manchester in mid-2024, and they announced in February 2025 that they were expecting their first child.
Source: Briefly News
Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com