Tyla's net worth breakdown: How her music success turned her into a millionaire

Tyla is a South African singer and is the youngest African artist in history to win a Grammy Award. Since then, Tyla's net worth as a result of her fame, has sky-rocketed.

After releasing Water, it's been crazy and things have changed so much. It's literally like night and day.

Tyla's net worth remains a significant topic of speculation among fans. Photo: Jeff Kravitz and Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tyla gained worldwide recognition following her smash international hit, Water , released on July 18, 2023.

, released on July 18, 2023. On February 20, 2025, Tyla’s Water streams reached 1 billion on Spotify.

streams reached 1 billion on Spotify. Her commercial success helped her earn a significant net worth.

Tyla's profile summary

Full name Tyla Laura Seethal Date of birth January 30, 2002 Birthplace Edenvale, Gauteng, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Coloured (Indian, Indo-Mauritian, Zulu, and Irish ancestry) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Profession Singer-songwriter and dancer Education Edenglen High School Native language Fluent in Afrikaans, Isizulu and English Social media profiles Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Breaking down Tyla's net worth

Tyla’s net worth in Rands is reported differently by various online sources. However, most sources, including Capital XTRA and Music Base Africa state the value as R1 million (over $50,000).

The singer was born in Edenvale, Gauteng. Photo: Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much is it to book Tyla?

Apart from the money she receives from her online streams, Tyla’s income largely comes from her live performances. According to Celebrity Talent International, her representative company, entry fees to book the superstar can range from $150,000.00 to $299,000.00.

How did Tyla get famous?

Although she was making music before her hit single Water, the worldwide hit is what ultimately put her on the map and made her a global singing and dancing sensation. The song's viral success is what fueled her fame, and Water was the first song by a South African soloist to make the US Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years.

The singer’s hit song 'Water' made her a worldwide sensation. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Humble beginnings

The local Grammy-award winner embraced the COVID-19 isolation by frequently posting on her various social media channels, which included her music and dance routines that have since captivated fans. She released her debut single, Getting Late, in 2019.

The song was considered successful, especially with the associated dance which became a 'dance' challenge online. Water also received notable fame through her now-viral video of her seen pouring water on her back during a performance of the song.

Tyla, pictured with industry moguls Sylvia Rhone and Ezekiel Lewis, has been open about her family’s support of her career. Photo: Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On April 1, 2024, luxury car manufacturers Mercedes-Benz posted an Instagram reel displaying her 'arriving in style' at O.R. Tambo International Airport, captioning the reel:

'Watch as @tyla arrives in style, chauffeured by Mercedes-Benz for a weekend of luxury. Congratulations on your Grammy.'

The singer stands at 160 cm. Photo: Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What we know about Tyla’s parents

The South African singer's parents are Sharleen and Sherwin Seethal. Sharleen is a casting director and talent scout at SWT Castings and Sherwin is the chief insurance finance officer for Alpha Insure. Sherwin was formerly the head of accounting at the same company.

Tyla has spoken about her parents in interviews, highlighting their support of her career. She previously spoke to People regarding how Tyla's parents and siblings feel about her fame, expressing:

'They love it, they always calling me screaming, crying. I'm very close with my family and my siblings... They watched the performances. I'm happy they get to experience it with me.'

Tyla’s parents remain supportive of their famous daughter’s blossoming singing career. Photo: Oupa Bopape (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tyla’s siblings and familial resemblance

Tyla has three siblings: Whitney, Sydney, and Tyrese Seethal. Some online reports state that Tyla's sister Sydney is her twin, but this is a common misconception and they only share an uncanny resemblance.

Social media profiles

Keep up with Tyla's life on Instagram, with 10.7 million followers as of February 20, 2025. The singer's TikTok page has 13.5 million followers, and her Facebook page has 1.4 million followers. Her X (Twitter) profile has 363K followers.

Tyla's net worth, significant commercial success and booking fees reflect a blossoming career. Her hit song Water reaching one billion Spotify streams shows that the singer is in the prime of her career, with a bright future to look forward to.

READ ALSO: Ghost Hlubi's net worth: Income and earnings explained

While on the topic of successful South African figures, Briefly.co.za wrote an article regarding popular online influencer, Khanya Hlubi, known as Ghost Hlubi. Khanya's award-winning content has given him significant online popularity.

How has Khanya's viral success impacted his wealth? Read on for details on Ghost Hlubi's net worth, income, and assets.

Source: Briefly News