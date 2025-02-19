DaniLeigh's net worth: her earnings, music career, and wealth

DaniLeigh's net worth of over a million is a result of her successful career as a singer, songwriter and rapper, where she has been releasing music since 2017. Besides music, the Dominican-American singer has plans to venture into entrepreneurship.

I want to make money outside music just like being a businesswoman.

The Dominican-American singer, songwriter, and choreographer, has captivated audiences with her unique blend of R&B, hip-hop, and dance.

DaniLeigh signed with Def Jam Recordings in 2017.

DaniLeigh has endorsed popular brands such as PUMA, Savage X Fenty, Fashion Nova, and Finish Line.

DaniLeigh has directed and choreographed for popular artist’s music videos.

DaniLeigh's profile summary

Full name Danielle Leigh Curiel Gender Female Date of birth December 20, 1994 Age 30 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 58kg (approx) Father Vladimir Curiel Mother Vicky Curiel Siblings Brandon and Brianna Leah Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend DaBaby Children Velour Profession Singer, choreographer, and songwriter Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook

DaniLeigh’s net worth and career earnings

According to CAknowledge and CitiMuzik, DaniLeigh's net worth in 2025 is $7 million. Her wealth is primarily from album sales, tours, and brand promotions.

During an interview, Curiel revealed how she steadily developed and built a loyal fanbase to become a professional musician. She said,

I finally came out of my shell when I started doing covers and putting them out on YouTube when I was 14.

DaniLeigh at the 2019 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

DaniLeigh's Spotify streams

DaniLeigh has seen significant success in streaming and digital sales, reflecting her growing popularity in the American music scene. For instance, she boasts over 2.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, showcasing her widespread appeal.

According to Gelato, artists typically earn between $0.003 and $0.005 per stream on Spotify, with an average of around $0.004. Thus, DaniLeigh’s salary from Spotify could be around $10,400 monthly.

DaniLeigh's house

In 2020, DaniLeigh bought a house for her family in the Dominican Republic. The songwriter shared the big news with her Instagram followers, where she showed a video of her signing some documents. She said,

Welcome to the house I just purchased for my family.

Two years later, she shared that she had purchased a house. In a series of Instagram stories, she gave a brief tour of her luxurious home, showing the kitchen, bathroom, and living room. She said.

I'm home. Look at my kitchen, look at my living room, Thank you, God. Haven’t had my own space in so long. Thankkkk uuuuuu.

DaniLeigh at The Beauties presented by Beautycon and SheaMoisture on April 04, 2019, in New York City.

How did DaniLeigh get famous?

DaniLeigh gained prominence through dancing, singing, and social media influence. Her career includes:

Music

DaniLeigh's music career began after moving to Los Angeles, where she initially worked as a backup dancer for top artists like Pharrell Williams and Nelly Furtado. In 2017, DaniLeigh signed with Def Jam Recordings and released her first EP, Summer with Friends.

She followed this with her album The Plan 2018, featuring YG, Lil Yachty, and Lil Baby. DaniLeigh gained further recognition through hit singles like Lil Bebe featuring Lil Baby and Easy featuring Chris Brown.

DaniLeigh at the Spotify Best New Artist Event held at Pacific Design Center on February 2, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

Choreography career

DaniLeigh moved to LA alongside her younger sister and mother when she was 16 to pursue a career in dance and music. Danileigh and her sister, Brianna, performed under the moniker Curly Fryz, but they separated 4 years later.

DaniLeigh's dancing and choreography skills caught Prince's attention. He requested her to direct and perform in his 2013 single Breakfast Can Wait. Prince continued to mentor her until he died in 2016.

In 2019, she choreographed DaBaby's BOP on Broadway music video. Additionally, DaniLeigh contributed additional choreography for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

Social media personality

The Easy hitmaker is also a top trending influencer, boasting over 4.2 million followers on Instagram, Facebook 840K, and 1.7 million on TikTok. DaniLeigh uses the platforms to show her unique personality and celebrate her daily lifestyle with her fans. She also earns income through Instagram-sponsored posts and partnerships with top brands like FashionNova, Finish Line, Levi’s, and PUMA.

Who is DaniLeigh signed to?

DaniLeigh is signed to Def Jam Recordings. She signed up with them in April 2017 and has since released multiple mixtapes and singles under the label.

DaniLeigh at the Universal Music Group's 2019 After Party to celebrate The GRAMMYs at ROW DTLA on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Trivia

DaniLeigh, whose real name is Danielle Leigh Curiel (age 30 years old as of February 2025), was born to Dominican parents on December 20, 1994.

DaniLeigh’s dad, Vladimir Curiel, passed on October 1, 2024, after battling cancer.

DaniLeigh grew up alongside her older brother, Brandon Bills, a rapper, and younger sister, Brianna Leah.

The Miami native was in a relationship with rapper DaBaby, with whom they welcomed a daughter, Velour, on August 11, 2021.

In February 2024, Curiel was convicted of DUI hit and run and sentenced to a 5-year probation.

DaniLeigh’s net worth reflects her remarkable success as a singer, choreographer, and songwriter in the entertainment industry. Her journey reflects the power of creativity, resilience, and the ability to connect with audiences through genuine artistic expression.

