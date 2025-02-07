King Combs' net worth now: How wealthy is P. Diddy's son?

P. Diddy's son, King Combs is no stranger to a lavish and expensive lifestyle. In the same breath, he is also no stranger to controversies and lawsuits.

Christian Combs at the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth, Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Christian is signed to his father's record label.

King has a clothing line, Eighty-Eight by King Combs.

He has modelled for brands like Dolce & Gabbana.

King Combs is still a millionaire, despite facing lawsuits.

Profile summary

Full name Christian Casey Combs Professional name King Combs Age 26 years old (as of February 2025) Date of birth 1 April 1998 Place of birth New York City, New York, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5'11" (180 cm) Weight 154 lbs (70 kg) Father Sean John Combs Mother Kimberly Antwinette Porter High school Sierra Canyon High School University University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Profession Rapper, singer, model Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Raven Tracy Social media Instagram TikTok

Exploring Christian 'King' Combs' net worth

According to HotNewHipHop, King has an estimated worth of $5 million. The son of the music mogul, P. Diddy, has acquired a considerable amount through various endeavours, including rapping and modelling.

Christian Combs attributes much of his success to his father. In a September 2022 interview with People, he said:

I definitely have the utmost respect for my father and all the pioneers of hip-hop. You know, my pops is the GOAT, and they paved the way for us to be here and to be able to have a platform. I knew this was going to be hard, but I didn't know how hard.

Facts about King Combs. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Breaking down King Combs' sources of income

As a rising star in the entertainment industry, Combs has recorded a significant achievement. Below is an analysis of how he makes money:

Music career

As a young rapper signed to his father's record label, Bad Boy Records, King Combs officially debuted in 2018. His first mixtape, 90's Baby, is a nostalgic project inspired by the golden era of hip-hop.

Singles such as Love You Better with Chris Brown and Naughty reveal how vast he is in creating melodies and integrating smooth flows into rap tunes. The rising star has also collaborated with other stars in the industry. He released songs like Can’t Stop Won’t Stop and featured Kodak Black. The song became a chart-topping success.

As reported by VIBE, the rapper and his father are the first father-son pair to have number one hits on the Billboard charts. King Combs’ album sales have positively impacted his worth.

King Combs onstage during REVOLT World 2023 at Pangaea Studios. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

During an interview session on the motivation behind the Cyncerley, C3 he released, as BET published, he said:

My inspiration behind the title is CYN, like the crew, the clique. [CYN is a rap collective Christian is a part of.] And C3 is my nickname that they call me. It stands for Christian Casey Combs. I got three Cs in my name. Really, the reason I called it this is because I want people to know the real me, and you can’t get deeper than my government.

In addition to music, more appearances at events such as Rolling Loud and collaborations with other major artists have also secured his position in the music scene.

Fashion business and modelling

As Sean John Combs has made his fortune through his Sean John brand, his son, King, also gravitated towards fashion. He launched his quality clothing line, Eighty-Eight by King Combs, which reflects his unique style.

King Combs became an ambassador for Sean John, incorporating the family’s tradition with contemporary style. He has appeared on major fashion runways and advertising campaigns for brands like Dolce & Gabbana.

Speaking with Gaffer on how he intends to interplay fashion and the music entertainment world, he said:

I think just by being the flyest in the city. You know, we’re gonna do that by just getting dressed every day and expressing ourselves. Expression is in music and fashion, so I feel like they go hand in hand. I just feel like I’m definitely gonna show the bridge between being a model and an artist, it’s possible to do both.

How much is P. Diddy's net worth?

As of 2024, P. Diddy is worth approximately $300 million, according to Fortune. Back in 2021, Diddy was well on his way to becoming a billionaire and was worth an estimated $900 million.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and King Combs with the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Source: Getty Images

King's father P. Diddy is facing multiple lawsuits alleging assault, harassment, and exploitation. Some cases date back several decades. In one of the cases in September 2024, a judge ordered Diddy to pay $100 million to Derrick Lee Cardello Smith who alleged Diddy assaulted him in the 1990s.

What was King Combs charged with?

The rapper faced charges including assault and battery filed in April 2024 to the Superior Court by Grace O’Marcaigh. The incident occurred in 2022 on P. Diddy's $65 million superyacht and was allegedly masterminded by him.

Frequently asked questions

Is King Combs related to Diddy? He is the music mogul's son.

He is the music mogul's son. How old is Diddy's son, King Combs? He is 26 years old, born on 1 April 1998.

He is 26 years old, born on 1 April 1998. Who is King Combs' girlfriend? Raven Tracy is a social media influencer and entrepreneur and she started dating King in 2022.

Raven Tracy is a social media influencer and entrepreneur and she started dating King in 2022. Does King Combs have kids? As of February 2025, he does not have children.

King Combs has successfully carved out his legacy in music, fashion, and business, establishing himself as a multifaceted talent. Combining creative vision, entrepreneurial spirit, and dedication, can only spell a leap in King Combs’ net worth.

READ ALSO: Bart Millard's net worth: How the MercyMe star built his fortune

As published on Briefly.co.za, Bart Millard has led MercyMe, one of Christian music's most successful bands, for over thirty years. Through faith-inspiring songs, he has reached millions and established himself as a prominent gospel artist.

Bart Millard is a Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning American musician. Discover facts about how all of this success has translated to his worth.

Source: Briefly News