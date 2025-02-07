Who is Raven Tracy? Age, life, and her relationship with King Combs

Raven Tracy is a Los Angeles-based social media influencer and entrepreneur. She has a growing online presence and gained more recognition when she started dating Diddy’s son, Christian 'King' Combs, in late 2022.

Key takeaways

Raven is a fashion entrepreneur with a clothing brand that promotes body positivity.

with a clothing brand that promotes body positivity. Before dating King Combs, she was engaged to stylist Ian Connor.

she was engaged to stylist Ian Connor. The influencer partnered with beauty mogul Kylie Jenner to create Kylie Swim.

Raven Tracy's profile summary

Full name Raven ‘Tracy’ McEachin Date of birth June 24, 1993 Age 31 years old as of February 2025 Place of birth Buffalo, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m/172 cm) Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Christian ‘King’ Combs (2022 to date) Ian Connor (2016-2021) Siblings Maria Lee Profession Social media model, influencer, entrepreneur, actress Net worth Between $100,000 and $3 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Raven Tracy is a New York native

King Combs’ girlfriend is from Buffalo, New York. She relocated to Los Angeles, California, where she still resides today.

Raven Tracy was born on June 24, 1993, and she is 31 years old. She is over four years older than her boyfriend, Christian 'King' Combs, who is 26 years of age and was born on April 1, 1998.

Raven Tracy’s parents and siblings

The influencer has not shared much about her parents but has a close relationship with her younger sister, Maria Lee. She gifted Maria a Chanel bag on her 27th birthday in December 2024 and uploaded photos on Instagram, and the caption read in part:

Having sisters is literally theee greatest gift. I get a best friend for my entire life! I thank God every day for continuing to make a way for me to be able to bless my people!

Raven Tracy and King Combs’ relationship timeline

King Combs was first linked to Raven in August 2022 after he uploaded a video of them together. They confirmed they were dating in January 2023 when the influencer wrote a lengthy Instagram post praising the upcoming rapper.

The sweetest, most respectful, most charming, fair person in the room to everyone…I love the way you love me! The way you love your family. The way you work so hard. The way you treat people. The way you keep your word...People can say whatever they want about me or you or us but at this point, I don’t even care. I’m so happy.

Tracy has been by King’s side amid his father’s legal troubles. They openly support each other’s careers and regularly share their adventures with fans.

The couple has been living together since August 2024. The influencer shared the news on her Instagram, writing,

Sorry, I’ve been missing. We just moved into our first house together. Thanking God, my GMA, Monica, & Kim for the blessings.

Raven Tracy and Ian Connor had a messy breakup

Before meeting Sean Diddy’s son, Tracy was in a relationship with fashion designer and stylist Ian Connor. Ian previously worked as Kanye West’s creative consultant. The former couple started dating in 2016, and Connor proposed in June 2019.

Tracy and Ian were together for five years before calling it quits in mid-2021. Their split was not amicable as they traded insults on X (Twitter). They accused each other of being unfaithful, and Raven claimed that she was paying his bills throughout their relationship.

What does Raven Tracy do?

Tracy is a social media influencer and model. She started posting on Instagram in 2013 and has garnered over 2.3 million followers. She mainly posts pictures about her lifestyle, adventures, and fashion.

Raven has modelled for fashion brands like FashionNova and Pretty Little Things. She has also been a vixen in several music videos, including DVSN’s Mood (2017) and King Combs’ You Ready (2024).

The model is also into entrepreneurship. She established a fitness and leisure clothing line called Body by Raven Tracy. The clothes are sold online on the company’s official website.

In July 2024, Raven opened a physical store for Body on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California. In September 2024, she hosted a soft launch party attended by her friends and family, including Christian Combs. She expressed her gratitude with an Instagram post, writing,

So grateful for the people in my life, the love that I feel running through my body and the opportunities that await me - couldn’t move on without taking a moment to acknowledge my friends and family soft opening for my store located on Melrose.

Raven Tracy’s worked with Kylie Jenner

Tracy has been spotted hanging out with several celebrities including JT and R&B star SZA. She also worked with Kylie Jenner in September 2021 to release the now-defunct Kylie Swim. At the time, she praised the reality TV star for being supportive of other women.

You are not only a businesswoman but pleasant - supportive, egoless, respectable, and fair. I've always led with love and wanted to do my best to create a world where women see each other as allies instead of threats – I’m so happy to be a part of this journey with you, Ky. We worked together to create a whole new baby – from overall brand ideation to design to manufacturing and production, to casting and creative!

Raven Tracy continues to make waves in the fashion and social media spheres. Her relationship with King Combs appears happy and supportive, as seen from their public interactions and social media posts.

