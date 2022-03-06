Who is Justin Combs? Age, girlfriend, parents, height, football career, net worth
Justin Combs is an American footballer best known as the son of influential rapper, producer, designer, and entrepreneur, P. Diddy. Despite his celebrity status, he has achieved many accomplishments by himself. Get to know more about him here.
Due to his surname, Justin Combs might not be a new name on most tabloid pages. He is the son of media magnate P. Diddy. But, unlike his father, Combs has taken a different route and pursued a career in football. Read on for more information about his early life, career, and love life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Justin Dior Combs
- Date of birth: 30th December 1993
- Place of birth: Mount Vernon, New York,
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Justin Combs's age: 28 years (as of March 2022)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Father: Sean Combs (P. Diddy)
- Mother: Misa Hilton
- Siblings: Christian Casey, D'Lila Star, Jessie James, Chance, and Madison
- Education: Iona Prep, University of California
- Degree: Sociology
- Profession: Footballer, Actor, Entrepreneur
- Height: 5'7" (1.7 m)
- Weight: 169 pounds
- Hair color: Black
- Eye color: Dark brown
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Current residence: New York, US
- Instagram: @princejdc
- Twitter: @JDior_
Bio
Most people know him as a celebrity kid. He is the son of iconic rapper Sean Combs, better known as P. Diddy. Here is everything you should know about him.
Is Justin Combs and Justin Laboy the same person?
No, they are two different individuals. Laboy is an American former basketball player and current social media and TV personality, best known as an Instagram meme sensation.
How old is Justin Combs?
He was born on 30th December 1993 in Mount Vernon, New York and is 28 years old as of March 2022.
Is Justin Combs adopted?
No, he is not. He is the first biological son of music guru P. Diddy. Justin Combs's mother is renowned fashionista Misa Hylton-Brim. Justin Combs's parents Misa and Sean, were high school sweethearts.
Who are Justin Combs's siblings?
His siblings include Sean and actress Kimberly Porter's children Christian Casey, and twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James.
He also has a sister, Chance, the daughter of P. Diddy and beauty specialist Sarah Chapman. He also has a half-sister from his mother named Madison Brim.
Did Justin Combs go to Harvard?
He attended Catholic Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle before enrolling at UCLA.
Did Justin Combs finish college?
Yes, he did. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in sociology from UCLA.
What is Justin Combs's height?
His height is 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m), and he weighs 169 pounds (77 kg).
What does Justin Combs do for a living?
He is an actor and footballer. In addition, Dior has appeared in several TV shows as himself, including:
- My Super Sweet 16 (2008)
- BET Awards 2015 (2015)
- Hip Hop Squares (2017)
- Wild 'N Out (2018)
- Catfish: The TV Show (2019)
- Making The Band (2020)
- Respectfully Justin (2021)
Justin Combs's football career
Dior was always passionate about football. He started his football coaching while in preparatory school under Victor Quinlo. Over time, he polished his football skills and became a proficient player.
He ranked #132 in the corner-back category, and ESPN placed him at the fifth spot as the best team recruit in New York.
He started as a corner-back in college but switched to quarterback in his senior days. He bagged titles, including All-City, 'All-League, All-State, and All-American Performer' back in high school.
He received a scholarship to join the University of California and was accepted into the facility based on a sports scholarship. However, multiple controversies evolved about how he got the scholarship, with most people claiming it was because of his father's celebrity status and not because he deserved it. Nevertheless, there is no denying that he is a skilled footballer.
What is Justin Combs net worth?
Dior has acclaimed a decent net worth over the years, thanks to his blossoming football and acting career. He also promotes various brands like Croc and DeLeon Tequila on his social media pages. Most of Justin Combs's profiles and sources claim he has a net worth of $3 million.
Who is Justin Combs's girlfriend?
He has kept his current relationship status and girlfriend under wraps. However, in the past, he has been romantically linked to Paige Hurd (2010), Chantel Jeffries, India Westbrook, Shaniece Hairston (2019), Alexis Sky (2018) and Kaila "Winter Blanco" Wilkey (2021).
Did Justin Combs date Saweetie?
After Saweetie broke things off with her ex Keith Powers in 2014, she was reported to be dating Dior in 2016. However, the two never came forward about a relationship. So, details about Justin Combs and Saweetie's relationship, such as how long they dated, remain unclear.
Did Justin Combs date Lori Harvey?
According to TMZ, the two were an item before Lori was spotted in matching outfits with Dior's father, P. Diddy. Justin Combs and Lori Harvey's relationship remains mysterious.
Justin Combs is the first son of hip-hop legend Sean "P Diddy" and fashion icon Misa Hylton-Brim. Despite his celebrity status, he has created his legacy through his blossoming football career. He is also an actor and a sociology graduate from UCLA.
