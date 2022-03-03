Vladimir Putin is no new name on news headlines. The Russian leader was voted the world's most powerful person four times between 2013 and 2016. He has significantly exerted his country's influence globally. Read on for more about Vladimir Putin's height, life, and rise to power.

Vladimir Putin's international influence stems significantly from Europe's dependence on Russia's oil and gas. His tough personality is, in most cases, in reference to his physical appearance. These details about Vladimir Putin unveil unknown facts about the Russian president.

Vladimir Putin's biography

He is the second-longest serving European president. He is currently serving his fourth presidential term, although he recently passed a law that might allow him to be in power longer. His political influence has earned him the attention his biography attempts to decipher.

Vladimir Putin's age

When was Putin born? He was born on 7th October 1952 in Leningrad, currently known as Saint Petersburg, Russia. As of March 2022, he is sixty-nine years old.

Vladimir Putin's height

The president of Russia is 170 cm tall.

Vladimir Putin's children

Lyudmila Shkrebneva, Vladimir Putin's spouse, married the current Russian president on 28th July 1983. They lived in East Germany from 1985 to 1990. Within this period, they had two daughters. Their eldest, Mariya Putina, was born on 28th April 1985. Yekaterina Putina was born on 31st August 1986. Lyudmila and President Putin got divorced in 2014.

According to investigations by Proekt Media, published in November 2020, the media house alleged that Putin has a third daughter, Luiza Rozova, born in March 2003 with one Svetlana Krivonogih.

How many times has Putin been married?

In 2008, Moskovsky Korrespondent alleged that Vladimir was engaged to marry Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gold medalist. The story was denied. Nonetheless, they continued to make public appearances. In 2015, Kabaeva gave birth to a daughter, and Putin was alleged to be the baby's father. In 2019, Kabaeva reportedly gave birth to a set of twin sons, and Putin is allegedly their father.

Vladimir Putin has two grandsons.

Vladimir Putin's religion

Vladimir Putin is Russian Orthodox. Vladimir Putin's parents had differing opinions about religion. His father was an atheist, while his mother was a devoted Christian affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church. His mother secretly had him baptized and often took him to church services and functions.

His mother gave him his baptismal cross asking him to get it blessed. Since then, he has worn it on his neck. Nonetheless, Sergei Pugachev, his former advisor, has rejected the sincerity of his Christianity.

Vladimir Putin's education

Vladimirovich pursued law at the Leningrad State University, now Saint Petersburg State University, in 1970. He graduated in 1975. He was a member of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and remained a member throughout its existence.

Vladimir Putin's previous offices

In 1975, Vladimir joined the KGB, the main security agency of the Soviet Union, and was trained at the 401st KGB school in Okhta, Leningrad. He worked in the Second Chief Directorate and was later transferred to the First Chief Directorate.

In 1984, he joined the Yuri Andropov Red Banner Institute in Moscow. Between 185 and 1990, he served in Dresden, East Germany.

Vladimir Putin's KGB career was halted after the Communist East German government's collapse.

Political career

In May 1990, Vladimirovich was appointed as an advisor on international affairs to Anatoly Sobchak, the then Mayor of Leningrad. In June 1991, he became the head of the Committee for External Relations of the Mayor's Office. In 1994, he became the First Deputy Chairman of the Government of Saint Petersburg.

In 1996, Vladimirovich served as the Deputy Chief of the Presidential Property Management Department. In 1997, he worked as the deputy chief of the Presidential Staff. In 1998, Putin became the First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Staff.

Premiership

In 1999, Vladimirovich was appointed as one of the three First Deputy Prime Ministers and later the acting Prime Minister of the Government of the Russian Federation.

Presidency

On 31st December 1999, President Yeltsin unexpectedly resigned; hence, Vladimir became the Acting President of the Russian Federation. Yeltsin's resignation resulted in presidential elections in 2000, and Vladimirovich won in the first round with 53% of the votes.

How long has Vladimir Putin been president?

Vladimir Putin's first presidential term ran between 2000 and 2004. He was re-elected for a second term in 2004.

In 2008, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev became his successor. One day after his swearing-in, Medvedev appointed Vladimir Putin the Prime Minister; hence, Putin maintained his political dominance.

In September 2011, Medvedev recommended that the party nominate Putin as the presidential candidate. In 2012, Vladimir won the presidential elections despite allegations of election fraud. In 2018, Putin won the elections again and is currently on his fourth presidential term.

On 3rd July 2020, Vladimir Putin signed an executive order to insert amendments into the Russian constitution officially. The amendment allows him to run for the presidency for two additional six-year terms. The new law took effect on 4th July 2020.

Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine

In 2014, Russia made military incursions into Ukraine. After the Euromaidan protests, the Russian military annexed Crimea, and Crimeans voted to join the Russian Federation.

On 30th November 2021, Vladimir Putin cited that the expansion of NATO's presence in Ukraine could strike Russia's major cities. He asked President Joe Biden for legal guarantees that NATO would not expand eastwards. USA and NATO rejected his demands.

On 24th February 2022, during a televised press address, Vladimir Putin declared a special military operation in Ukraine, launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with the aim of protecting its breakaway republics.

Vladimir Putin's net worth

Vladimir Putin is believed to hold billions of dollars in wealth. However, little is known about the wealth's exact value and where it might be. He has left almost no paper trails of his assets. According to a 2016 "Panama Papers" revelation, a $100 million mega-yacht and a Black Sea palace are among the luxuries linked to Putin's friends and family.

On paper, Vladimir Putin looks like a humble bureaucrat. In 2018, he submitted an official income declaration that reveals he owns an 800-square foot apartment in St Petersburg. Another source claimed that his annual income was approximately $140,000. However, his rotation of luxury watches did not match the figure.

Nevertheless, in 2017, Browder testified before the US Senate, estimating Vladimir Putin's net worth to approximately $200 billion. This figure makes him feature among the wealthiest people on the earth.

These details about Vladimir Putin's height and biography give a better glimpse of the Russian bureaucrat's life. They also explain his status and titles.

