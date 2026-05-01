On Friday, 1 May 2026, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a leaked voice note of Nimrod Nkosi begging a friend for assistance

Taking to his X account, prominent media personality Andile Ncube shared his thoughts on the leak

His reaction sparked mixed opinions online, with some users questioning whether the leak could be a publicity stunt

Andile Ncube weighed in on Nimrod Nkosi confiding in a friend. Image: andilencube, thespeakersfirmza

Source: Instagram

Popular broadcaster Andile Ncube has weighed in on a leaked voice note in which seasoned media personality Nimrod Nkosi opens up about his financial struggles.

On Friday, 1 May 2026, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a leaked voice note of the Law, Love and Betrayal actor begging a friend for a job.

“I've been trying to get hold of you, bra. I thought I should send you a VN. I'm not in a good space right now. As in, I just don't know what to do right now. I'm struggling to process everything,” the former Utatakho presenter said.

In the clip, Nimrod Nkosi said that he is willing to do any job as long as he gets paid.

Listen to the full clip below:

Andile Ncube reacts to Nimrod Nkosi's leaked voice note

As South Africans weighed in on Nimrod Nkosi’s leaked voice note, media personality Andile Ncube joined the chat, and his reaction pretty much summed up the sentiment amongst the majority of South Africans.

The Young, Famous & African reality TV star slammed whoever leaked the voice note. Andile Ncube also seemingly criticised those sharing the leaked voice note of Nimrod Nkosi at his lowest and most vulnerable. The post was captioned:

“At his most vulnerable, the person trusted by Mr Nkosi chose betrayal. This “leak” isn’t just unethical, it’s cruel, it’s evil. Whoever received it and found joy in his pain reveals a deeply troubling lack of humanity. Disgusting from the “source”. And no! Passing it on in aid to help is not an excuse!”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Nimrod Nkosi's leaked voice note

Andile Ncube’s take sparked a series of reactions. While some agreed with him and criticised the leak, others felt that sharing the voice note might open opportunities for the veteran actor. Others suggested that the leaked voice note was a marketing gimmick.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Bet38961207 warned:

“Clearly opening up to people about your problems is a dangerous thing to do, me I decided long time ago ukuthi ngifela ngaphakathi madoda! 🤞”

@kgomotso_rsa argued:

“Simply speaking his mind is necessary, as there is likely someone who will provide the assistance he needs.”

@StHonorable suggested:

“There's no privacy at all these days. Nkosi should take whoever is sharing this recording to court.”

@Iebzzzza remarked:

“I think it's a gimmick. Nimrod and Phil are both parties to it. Looks like Nimrod will take on a new role, totally different from what we know him as. I think it's amazing that he can ask for a new job over a WhatsApp voice note. Privilege 😂”

South Africans weighed in on a leaked voice note of Nimrod Nkosi asking for work. Image: andilencube

Source: Instagram

Andile Ncube reacts after Nimrod Nkosi shares marriage troubles

This isn't the first time that Andile Ncube has commented on an issue regarding Nimrod Nkosi.

Briefly News previously reported that Andile Ncube shared his thoughts on the viral clip of Nimrod Nkosi opening up about his troubled marriage.

This was after Nimrod Nkosi made a disheartening admission about his marriage to Charlene Tjoe in the viral interview.

Source: Briefly News