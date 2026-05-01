“Let God Bless Your Crops”: H-2A Farmer Plants Until 2 AM in an American Farm, SA Impressed
- A determined young farmer worked through the early hours of the morning to finish planting crops before a heavy downpour
- The video shared on Instagram left viewers inspired by the Afrikaner farmer’s dedication
- Social media users shared positive comments, with international users praising his work ethic and thanking him for his services
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A farm worker from KwaZulu-Natal went above and beyond when he chose to work through the night to protect his crops from an incoming storm in the US.
The clip was shared by Instagram user @joshuamitchell51 on 30 April 2026, showing the H-2A farm worker ensuring his work was completed before going home.
At 02:00 am, the young farmer was still planting crops on the Georgia farm, noting that he had been working the whole day. He boasted about his modern truck, equipped with the latest technology, which was working well, something that made his work a little lighter. The man noted that there was a rain forecast, hence he decided to work until late to cover most of the work he still needed to do. Thirty minutes later, it started to rain, but Instagram user @joshuamitchell51 was fortunately done with his work.
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The H-2A visa program explained
The H-2A visa programme allows US farmers to hire workers from other countries. This helps when there are not enough local workers for seasonal farming jobs like planting and harvesting crops. Temporary work lasts no longer than a year. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), employers must work with their local State Workforce Agency to recruit US workers first. They must also guarantee workers a minimum of 75% of the work hours in the contract period. They are also required to provide compliant housing and travel support.
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Watch the Instagram reel below:
SA praises the hard-working farmer
The clip gained traction, with local and international viewers commenting on the farmer's feed. Many viewers praised his work ethic, calling it a South African thing. Some American users thanked the creator for his services in their country, appreciating the hard work he does. One viewer who was fascinated by the creator's content expressed his wish to join the H2A farming group and sought information on the application process.
User @lescoates39 commented:
"South Africans don't know how to give up and surrender 😅🇿🇦🔥 let God bless your crops."
User @zanderwestraad said:
"I think he won't give up."
User @950_junkie added:
"Howzit! Good to see you're my neighbour. I'm in Greenville, South Carolina. I went to work on my bike in the rain at 5h00 am this morning. Be safe, boet. Great job."
User @caleb_repins shared:
"Thank you for your service, sir🔥."
User @nic.a.smith said:
"First years crack me up😂. I promise you, H2A ain’t that deep."
User @ caden.louw commented:
"I really need to find a way over. Can we get in touch?"
3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners
- An Afrikaner farmer living in America gave his followers a tour of his massive home, a beautiful four-bedroom house and his ride.
- An Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America showed off his quiet town before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her makeup.
- A South African woman living in America advised the 49 Afrikaner refugees to slow down when speaking to locals, saying their thick Afrikaans accents might make it difficult for others to understand
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za