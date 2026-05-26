A viral audition entry for a major TV presenter search has drawn attention after highlighting a lesser-known town in its presentation

The popular lifestyle show has opened submissions for aspiring presenters, with entries closing later in the year

Online users have reacted strongly to a trending audition clip, with divided views on the contestant’s delivery and screen appeal

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Homba Mazaleni auditioned for the Top Billing Presenter search. Image: @oliver_speaking

Source: Twitter

Miss SA's sister has stepped up to try her shot at the Top Billing presenter search. And SA is not holding back.

Homba Mazaleni showed off her presenting skills as she posted her audition tape for the Top Billing presenter search. Her performance included showcasing a part of the Wakkerstroom town, in Mpumalanga. The video, reposted by Oliver Dickson on X, is captioned:

"This is an insanely good audition tape."

She presented on a town called Wakkerstroom. Image: @oliver_speaking

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Top Billing opens Presenter search for aspiring TV talent

The Top Billing Presenter Search 2026 invites aspiring presenters to audition for a chance to join the iconic lifestyle show’s presenting line-up. Applicants are required to create a short audition video demonstrating their presenting ability and personal on-camera style. The entry is fully digital, with candidates posting their videos on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or X, and using the official hashtags while tagging the show’s accounts.

Successful entries may be shortlisted for further stages, which include in-person audition rounds and on-camera challenges held later in the year. The process is open to adults who are legally allowed to work in South Africa, with the final selection made at the organisers’ discretion. While entry is accessible to the public, participation does not guarantee selection, and the closing date for submissions is 30 June.

View the X video here:

Mzansi reacts to viral Top Billing audition tape

Mzansi had mixed reactions in the comments, with some debating her move and others fully backing her energy and on-screen vibe. This is what Mzansi had to say on Oliver Dickson's page:

Moshoeshoe's Disciple

"I am so perplexed as to why she would want to audition for Top Billing instead of going independent."

F noted:

"She's Miss SA's sister, by the way."

#Sofia said:

"Such a breath of fresh air, I can listen to her all day."

Thapelo Shange commented:

"Abamnike umsebenzi wakhe. (Give her her job) Ohh and she's gorgeous!"

Itumelanin wrote:

"They must hire her camera person too while they’re at it!"

Phumzile Van Damme added:

"And she is insanely beautiful!"

Oupa Pilane said:

"I love it. She did well to promote one of the hidden gems in Mpumalanga."

More Briefly News Stories on Top Billing

Fans defended Top Billing after criticism over Gigi Lamayne’s guest appearance, arguing the show still delivers quality lifestyle content despite online backlash.

after criticism over Gigi Lamayne’s guest appearance, arguing the show still delivers quality lifestyle content despite online backlash. A viral TikTok audition for the Top Billing presenter search sparked mixed reactions, with South Africans roasting a woman’s presentation style while others defended her for having the confidence to put herself forward.

presenter search sparked mixed reactions, with South Africans roasting a woman’s presentation style while others defended her for having the confidence to put herself forward. Makhadzi gave a humorous “Top Billing” mansion tour to promote Woman of the Year, blending comedy and celebrity charm in a clip that entertained fans and boosted buzz around the show.

Source: Briefly News