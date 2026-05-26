“I Can Listen to Her All Day”: Miss SA’s Sister Wows Mzansi in Top Billing Presenter Search
- A viral audition entry for a major TV presenter search has drawn attention after highlighting a lesser-known town in its presentation
- The popular lifestyle show has opened submissions for aspiring presenters, with entries closing later in the year
- Online users have reacted strongly to a trending audition clip, with divided views on the contestant’s delivery and screen appeal
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Miss SA's sister has stepped up to try her shot at the Top Billing presenter search. And SA is not holding back.
Homba Mazaleni showed off her presenting skills as she posted her audition tape for the Top Billing presenter search. Her performance included showcasing a part of the Wakkerstroom town, in Mpumalanga. The video, reposted by Oliver Dickson on X, is captioned:
"This is an insanely good audition tape."
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Top Billing opens Presenter search for aspiring TV talent
The Top Billing Presenter Search 2026 invites aspiring presenters to audition for a chance to join the iconic lifestyle show’s presenting line-up. Applicants are required to create a short audition video demonstrating their presenting ability and personal on-camera style. The entry is fully digital, with candidates posting their videos on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or X, and using the official hashtags while tagging the show’s accounts.
Successful entries may be shortlisted for further stages, which include in-person audition rounds and on-camera challenges held later in the year. The process is open to adults who are legally allowed to work in South Africa, with the final selection made at the organisers’ discretion. While entry is accessible to the public, participation does not guarantee selection, and the closing date for submissions is 30 June.
View the X video here:
Mzansi reacts to viral Top Billing audition tape
Mzansi had mixed reactions in the comments, with some debating her move and others fully backing her energy and on-screen vibe. This is what Mzansi had to say on Oliver Dickson's page:
Moshoeshoe's Disciple
"I am so perplexed as to why she would want to audition for Top Billing instead of going independent."
F noted:
"She's Miss SA's sister, by the way."
#Sofia said:
"Such a breath of fresh air, I can listen to her all day."
Thapelo Shange commented:
"Abamnike umsebenzi wakhe. (Give her her job) Ohh and she's gorgeous!"
Itumelanin wrote:
"They must hire her camera person too while they’re at it!"
Phumzile Van Damme added:
"And she is insanely beautiful!"
Oupa Pilane said:
"I love it. She did well to promote one of the hidden gems in Mpumalanga."
More Briefly News Stories on Top Billing
- Fans defended Top Billing after criticism over Gigi Lamayne’s guest appearance, arguing the show still delivers quality lifestyle content despite online backlash.
- A viral TikTok audition for the Top Billing presenter search sparked mixed reactions, with South Africans roasting a woman’s presentation style while others defended her for having the confidence to put herself forward.
- Makhadzi gave a humorous “Top Billing” mansion tour to promote Woman of the Year, blending comedy and celebrity charm in a clip that entertained fans and boosted buzz around the show.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.