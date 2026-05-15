Makhadzi completely won over her audience by jumping on the viral Top Billing trend to promote her upcoming annual One-Woman show

Taking to social media, the energetic performer played the role of an enthusiastic TV presenter, giving fans a hilarious and lively tour of her stunning mansion

The comedic audition video left viewers in stitches, with the comment section quickly filling up with laughing emojis and praise for her unmatched sense of humour and brilliant marketing strategy

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Makhadzi jumped on the 'Top Billing' audition trend to promote her event. Images: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Multi-award-winning superstar Makhadzi has once again proven she is the undisputed queen of viral marketing after giving her fans a hilarious treat on social media.

On 15 May 2026, the Mjolo hitmaker jumped on the trending Top Billing presenter search, using a comedic audition tape to promote her highly anticipated One-Woman show.

Stepping into the shoes of a glamorous TV presenter, Decorate Ralivhona looked polished in a burgundy suit and took viewers on a lively, tongue-in-cheek tour of Makhadzi's stunning mansion, leaving netizens in absolute stitches.

"We want to know what inspired her to buy such a beautiful house. We want to know what inspired her to buy such beautiful furniture."

She soon gives a disclaimer that Makhadzi was not available; however, her manager would take her place to give a tour of the home, showing Decorate all of the singer's awards and some of her furniture pieces.

Makhadzi recorded a humorous 'Top Billing' audition to promote her One-Woman show. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

It's then that they make a clever segue to chat about her One-Woman Show, with the manager admitting to having bought the singer a stylish console table to make up for missing her last event.

"This year, I saw her post, she mentioned something about doing a Makhadzi One-Woman Show in Polokwane," asked the presenter.

Makhadzi's manager went on to share the information about the event, which makes its return to the iconic Peter Mokaba Stadium on 4 December, emphasising that it would be "bigger and better."

Coming from the epic release of her latest project, Big 30, not to mention the recovery from her car accident, Makhadzi is in full swing to deliver the show of her life.

Her video left fans and followers in absolute stitches, flooding the comment section with laughter as they praised the singer's brilliant promotional genius.

Watch Makhadzi's video below.

Fans react to Makhadzi's clever marketing move

The jokes were flying, and fans couldn't help but admire Makhadzi's work ethic and creativity. Read some of their comments below.

kgotsohopelekau said;

"She is so funny, this is so creative, great marketing too!"

Ktolom was in stitches:

"I never knew this side of her. She’s funny."

TebogoMaphutha_ wrote:

"She’s a marketing genius and so funny!"

GeeMolema laughed:

"You know when she keeps saying 'Wow, wow' as if she does not know. Makhadzi kills me, this is good!"

Podcaster Sol Phenduka posted:

"Very smart!"

yomgqashiyo praised Makhadzi:

"No one works harder than her in this country!"

Meanwhile, others jokingly admitted that they would love to watch the star on a real episode of Top Billing, gushing over her raw talent and effortless humour. Many fans pointed out that her vibrant, unfiltered personality is exactly what local television needs.

Fans were floored by Makhadzi's mock 'Top Billing' audition. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Sophie Ndaba's son auditions for Top Billing

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sophie Ndaba's son's audition video to potentially be the next Top Billing presenter.

The young radio and TV presenter's audition was met with mixed reactions from fans and critics, who shared their thoughts on his three attempts.

Source: Briefly News