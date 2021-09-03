South African media personalities Makhadzi and Oskido treated Mzansi to a delightful sight when they hung out recently

The pair linked up as Makhadzi was showing the veteran musician a tour of her brand-new home

Oskido is officially the first South African celebrity to find himself within the walls of Makhadzi's gorgeous abode

Makhadzi recently bought a gorgeous new home and has been showing it off. Hosting industry legend Oskido recently, Makhadzi opened up her space for the world to see how hard she’s worked.

Makhadzi hosted a special guest at her house recently. Image: @makhadzirsa

TshisaLive reported that the pair went on Instagram Live as Oskido enjoyed a home-cooked meal by Makhadzi.

In the footage, the dancer revealed that she was still going to furnish her place and Oskido was the first celebrity to visit her new space.

Makhadzi builds stunning homes for family and herself

Briefly News reported that the musician shared a photo inside her gorgeous house and Mzansi could not be happier.

At just 25, Makhadzi can proudly say that she’s achieved a lot. The hitmaker revealed that she has built homes for her family members as well. She said:

“The first time I entered to my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself. I built my grandmother a house, just because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to built them two different houses. Now I bought MY OWN HOUSE!”

The ecstatic Khadzi continued: “Hey listen! I am 25 years and I managed to build 4 houses, congratulations to myself.”

She went on to say that it has always been her dream to provide for her parents.

“My dream was to see my parents and my grandmother living a better life, I didn’t care about wearing expensive clothes but to make sure that all my family have a place to sleep and hide hunger and God chose me to make a different. When you pray and work hard, everything is possible.”

Mzansi showered her with messages of congratulations

@lele_efkay said: “Congratulations Makhadzi. Please drop location so we can start sending gifts.”

@gmsauka said: “Congratulations makhadzi… you have done a great thing to your parents and granny.... most of the people when they get rich they forget where they are coming from but for you it's different, you have remembered the road that leads you home. I am inspired. God bless you.”

