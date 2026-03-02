With tensions rising across the Middle East, experts shared the countries they believe would be the safest if a third world war broke out

The list includes some 11 picks, with factors like remote locations playing a big role in why these countries would be safe

South Africa also made the list for reasons that had many people nodding their heads

As reported by Briefly News, global tensions are rising after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran triggered retaliatory attacks. Now, many people have been asking where they would go if things got much worse.

Online publisher Unilad posted a list on 1 March 2026 naming 11 countries that experts believe could offer the most safety if World War 3 broke out.

Which 11 countries are safest?

First on the list was Antarctica. It is one of the most remote places on Earth, with no neighbouring countries and no real population to target. The biggest challenge would not be war but surviving the terrain itself.

Second was Iceland. Iceland is not completely covered in ice, but it does have a harsh climate and sits far from most conflict zones. What makes it stand out is its clean record. The country has never taken part in any modern war or invasion.

New Zealand and Australia came in next, both ranking near the top of the Global Peace Index. Investigative journalist and author Annie Jacobsen explained on The Diary of a CEO podcast that after a nuclear event, most of the world would face failed agriculture and dangerous radiation levels. New Zealand and Australia are among the only places in the world that could still sustain agriculture through all of that.

Tuvalu, a tiny island in the Pacific Ocean with just 11,000 residents, was next on the list. Its location alone is its biggest advantage.

Argentina made the list for a different reason entirely. Surviving a world war is not always about avoiding bombs. Argentina has wheat crops that could feed itself and its people through a nuclear winter.

Bhutan was included since the country declared itself a neutral body in 1971 and has mountainous borders that make it very difficult for anyone to approach undetected.

Switzerland is a neutral country. It stayed out of both World Wars and even chose not to provide military assistance to Ukraine during Russia's invasion. Indonesia has also kept itself out of international disputes.

Chile came next. Much like Argentina, it has everything it would need to sustain itself. Fiji was chosen for its remote location. Its distance and dense landscape make it difficult to spot and difficult to reach.

Last but not least, South Africa rounded out the list. The country was recognised for its farming land, fresh water supply and wine-producing regions.

