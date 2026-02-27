The Department of Home Affairs opened applications for the MEETS visa scheme on 25 February 2026, targeting local organisers of large international events in South Africa

South Africa has long been the kind of place that makes international visitors stop and stare. The mountains, the venues, and the food, it all sell itself. But for years, the visa system moved at the speed of a government queue on a Monday morning. It has kept getting in the way of the government truly cashing in on its world-class events scene.

The Department of Home Affairs, under Minister Leon Schreiber, made sure that change after officially opening applications on 25 February 2026 for the new MEETS visa scheme. The abbreviation is short for Meetings, Events, Exhibitions and Tourism Scheme. The scheme is aimed at South African event organisers who host large international events and want a faster way to get visas sorted for their foreign delegates.

A country that sells itself

South Africa has been pulling in international shows for years. The country consistently ranks among Africa’s top event destinations. Cape Town alone regularly makes global lists for meetings and conventions tourism. The problem has never been the venues or the weather. It has been the paperwork that takes to cross into Mzansi.

International visitors who are not from visa-exempt countries still need to apply for visas to enter South Africa. That process has historically been slow enough to make some organisers think twice about choosing the country.

Through the MEETS visa scheme, accredited organisers will be able to submit group visa applications on behalf of their international delegates. The applications will be processed faster and the whole thing will run digitally with no queues and delays.

How the points system works

The Department of Home Affairs run the scheme through a structured points system. 140 points are available across seven criteria. Organisers need to score at least 120 to qualify, but two of those criteria are non-negotiable from the start.

To even make the shortlist, an organiser must show regulatory compliance. This means a letter of support from a relevant government department, minister, or business chamber. They must also have hosted an event with at least 500 registered delegates in the past two years. Those two requirements alone are worth 50 points between them.

From there, points are awarded for having a working website. There are also points for being willing to submit an online register of foreign delegates 60 days before the event. Holding the required safety compliance certificate is another. Organisers must also have a dedicated visa submission team and be prepared to sign a formal Memorandum of Agreement with the Department. Once selected, applicants are told of the outcome within 60 days of submission.

Applications are open now, with no closing date. Enquiries can be directed to MEETS@dha.gov.za, and full qualification criteria are available at www.dha.gov.za. Organisers are urged to get moving at least four months before their event.

