A refugee family gave viewers a rare look inside their temporary US apartment just two weeks after arrival in a new country

The fully furnished space meant they could save their limited funds and focus on adjusting to life in unfamiliar surroundings

TikTok users were surprised by what came included in the apartment as the family began rebuilding their lives far away from home

An Afrikaner family who left South Africa has given the world a glimpse into their new life in the United States after being granted refugee status.

The Afrikaner family moved to the USA after US President, Donald Trump granted them refugee status. Images: @the.smiths.usa

The family is now based in the US. They moved into a fully furnished apartment in February 2026, and they said it marked the beginning of a safer chapter in their future.

The woman behind the clip, known on TikTok as @the.smiths.usa, shared the video on 22 February 2026. She showed where they are staying and explained why they chose to accept assistance with furniture. The family forms part of a group of Afrikaners who have claimed they face violent attacks in South Africa and sought protection in America. They have been in the apartment for two weeks. They said it is a temporary, but welcome solution.

A Controversial Move

The debate around Afrikaners seeking refugee status has made headlines both in South Africa and internationally. Claims of targeted farm attacks and safety concerns have circulated for years. Some lobby groups pushed the narrative that white farmers are under siege.

Multiple reports suggest that crime in South Africa affects people across different races and class. However, farm murders have been a particularly emotional issue. US President Donald Trump previously instructed officials to look into the situation of South African farmers.

Inside the Apartment

The woman walked viewers through their new space. The kitchen is fully equipped. A standing fridge and even a bar fridge are in place. There is a dishwasher, an oven, a microwave, and an air fryer. A dining table with chairs stands ready for family meals. The living room features a couch and a flat-screen TV.

She explains that almost everything in the apartment was provided at no cost to them. The main bedroom already had a bed. The children’s room was also set up with beds and essentials. The family chose to accept the free items so they would not have to spend the money allocated to them by the resettlement agency on furniture.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi react to the new apartment

Briefly News compiled comments from the post below:

@melia mohoshi commented:

“You settled for less in America. Are you genuinely happy with your decision?”

@Zeeenhle❤️ said:

“I'm happy that you're living a comfortable life because there are rumours saying that you guys want to come back. I wish we could see more of this.”

@KhethiwePatienceZulu wrote:

“Yoh! You are living a soft life. I am happy for you. I will join you soon.”

@Katlego Katli said:

“As long as you and your family are happy.”

@Chantelle commented:

“It looks very nice.”

The woman behind the video showcasing the apartment. Image: @the.smiths.usa

