“As Long as You’re Happy”: Afrikaner Family Shows Off Fully Furnished US Refugee Apartment
- A refugee family gave viewers a rare look inside their temporary US apartment just two weeks after arrival in a new country
- The fully furnished space meant they could save their limited funds and focus on adjusting to life in unfamiliar surroundings
- TikTok users were surprised by what came included in the apartment as the family began rebuilding their lives far away from home
An Afrikaner family who left South Africa has given the world a glimpse into their new life in the United States after being granted refugee status.
The family is now based in the US. They moved into a fully furnished apartment in February 2026, and they said it marked the beginning of a safer chapter in their future.
The woman behind the clip, known on TikTok as @the.smiths.usa, shared the video on 22 February 2026. She showed where they are staying and explained why they chose to accept assistance with furniture. The family forms part of a group of Afrikaners who have claimed they face violent attacks in South Africa and sought protection in America. They have been in the apartment for two weeks. They said it is a temporary, but welcome solution.
A Controversial Move
The debate around Afrikaners seeking refugee status has made headlines both in South Africa and internationally. Claims of targeted farm attacks and safety concerns have circulated for years. Some lobby groups pushed the narrative that white farmers are under siege.
Multiple reports suggest that crime in South Africa affects people across different races and class. However, farm murders have been a particularly emotional issue. US President Donald Trump previously instructed officials to look into the situation of South African farmers.
Inside the Apartment
The woman walked viewers through their new space. The kitchen is fully equipped. A standing fridge and even a bar fridge are in place. There is a dishwasher, an oven, a microwave, and an air fryer. A dining table with chairs stands ready for family meals. The living room features a couch and a flat-screen TV.
She explains that almost everything in the apartment was provided at no cost to them. The main bedroom already had a bed. The children’s room was also set up with beds and essentials. The family chose to accept the free items so they would not have to spend the money allocated to them by the resettlement agency on furniture.
Afrikaner refugees share details about lives in USA, flex about the benefits since moving to America
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi react to the new apartment
Briefly News compiled comments from the post below:
@melia mohoshi commented:
“You settled for less in America. Are you genuinely happy with your decision?”
@Zeeenhle❤️ said:
“I'm happy that you're living a comfortable life because there are rumours saying that you guys want to come back. I wish we could see more of this.”
@KhethiwePatienceZulu wrote:
“Yoh! You are living a soft life. I am happy for you. I will join you soon.”
@Katlego Katli said:
“As long as you and your family are happy.”
@Chantelle commented:
“It looks very nice.”
More articles about Afrikaners in the US
- A proudly Afrikaner content creator, Lindi, shared her thoughts when an African American woman spoke about the Afrikaner refugees.
- Many Afrikaans people in South Africa have dismissed other Afrikaners' refugee claims as politically motivated, instead emphasising their commitment to remaining in the country.
- Afrikaner refugee Charl Kleinhaus shared positive experiences in the United States amid social media scrutiny.
Source: Briefly News
