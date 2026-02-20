A proudly Afrikaner content creator, Lindi, shared her thoughts when an African American woman spoke about the Afrikaner refugees

The US woman alleged bad attitudes and racist tendencies coming from her new colleagues

Lindi shared in her video that the alleged attitude was something that South Africans were familiar with

An Afrikaner woman responded to claims of bad attitudes from Afrikaner refugees. Images: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images, @lindiforchange / TikTok

On 12 February 2026, an African American woman, TikTok user @teetwotymess, shared her unsettling experience with Afrikaner refugees, highlighting how some of them were allegedly racist in the workplace. Her TikTok video reached the For You Page of a South African content creator named Lindi, who wasn't surprised by the Afrikaners' attitude.

@teetwotymess was initially unaware that the Afrikaners were a part of Donald Trump's resettlement programme: an initiative that came to fruition after he accused the South African government of carrying out a White genocide. The woman shared how the group of Afrikaner refugees, whom she had to work with, had a bad attitude and didn't greet her. She thought it was a cultural difference but soon realised it wasn't the case when a friendlier group of Afrikaners spoke to her about why they were in the country.

She also alleged that some Afrikaners treated the minority groups with disrespect, calling them MAGAs (Make America Great Again, Trump's campaign slogan) from South Africa.

Some Afrikaners moved to the United States as refugees in search of a better life. Image: Latest News South Africa / Facebook

After showing a snippet of the American woman's video, Lindi, a proud Afrikaner, stated her opinion:

"I think every single South African who watched that video, who is not racist, will laugh because we know the attitude of those racist, apartheid apologists. They just went and took their attitude that they had in South Africa and doing the exact same thing in America."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Lindi's account below:

