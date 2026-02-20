Many Afrikaans people in South Africa have dismissed other Afrikaners' refugee claims as politically motivated, instead emphasising their commitment to remaining in the country

However, emigration trends show long-standing white South African outflow, raising fears of a brain drain amid economic challenges

Refugee experiences in the US vary, revealing contrasting perceptions of safety and opportunity among Afrikaners

South Africa’s response to the US Afrikaner refugee program has been swift and dismissive, calling it as a politically motivated distortion of reality. The government, through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), has labelled Trump’s policy as fundamentally flawed, arguing it relies on discredited narratives of white genocide that lack evidence.

Some Afrikaners have opted to leave South Africa under the US-Afrikaner refugee program. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This view is echoed by some Afrikaners themselves, who have issued open letters rejecting the persecution claims and affirming their commitment to staying in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa called the exodus “a sad moment,” but suggested many may return. With only about 1 600 Afrikaners resettled in the U.S. by late 2025 and projections of up to 5 000 by September 2026, the limited uptake is cited as proof that most white South Africans feel secure at home.

What do the numbers say?

Yet, the numbers tell a broader story of emigration that predates Trump’s policy. Since the end of apartheid in 1994, an estimated 800 000 to one million white South Africans have left the country, contributing to a decline in the white population from five million to about 4.5 million today. This steady outflow, driven by economic pressures, crime concerns, and affirmative action policies like Black Economic Empowerment (BEE), has sparked debates about a “brain drain.”

Critics argue that losing skilled professionals, many in agriculture, engineering, and business, exacerbates South Africa’s challenges. For instance, white unemployment hovers at 7%, far below the national 35%, and white households still earn three to five times more than black ones, highlighting their outsized economic role.

How will the emigration impact South Africa?

Economically, the impact on agriculture looms largest. Afrikaner farmers dominate commercial production, accounting for much of the country’s food output amid ongoing land reform debates. The Expropriation Act of 2024, which allows land seizures without compensation in rare cases, has fueled fears of farm disruptions.

However, proponents of reform see this as an opportunity. Redistributing land could empower black farmers, who have been historically marginalised, and address apartheid-era inequalities where black people were barred from 96% of agricultural participation.

The ANC inherited a debt-ridden economy in 1994, plagued by sanctions and racial disparities, and argues that policies like BEE are essential to rectify this. This policy includes transferring over 60% of wealth to black hands and growing the black middle class beyond the white population size.

Socially, the refugee narrative amplifies racial tensions in a nation still healing from apartheid. Farm attacks, often cited by emigrants, affect all races proportionally, black farmers face similar risks, and overall murder rates are high across demographics.

White privilege endures, with over 72% of top management roles still white-dominated, fueling resentment. For South Africa, this exodus could mean lost expertise in key sectors, but also a catalyst for addressing inequalities without external interference.

How are Afrikaner refugees doing in America?

Briefly News has reported on various accounts from Afrikaners in the US refugee program. Experiences vary, with some enjoying their new livelihoods while others have been reported to be worse off.

A clip from CBS News posted on X by Tumi Sole on 13 February 2026 reported on a recent investigation by Free Press highlighting the difficulties faced by Afrikaners who have moved to the United States, claiming persecution in South Africa. Many Afrikaner arrivals said they are barely scraping by.

In addition, Americans have also shared their thoughts on the influx of Afrikaner refugees entering their country. An American woman opposed the idea of white South Africans settling in the US as refugees. She explained on her TikTok that the minority in Mzansi is not oppressed, as they own most of the land in the country.

An American woman spoke about an encounter she had with Afrikaner refugees. Images: Latest News South Africa / Facebook, @teetwotymess / TikTok

Source: UGC

In contrast, an Afrikaner man recently showed his followers how easy and secure his life had become since moving to rural America. He shared a calm video on TikTok, buying eggs from a trust-based farm system and showed his quiet neighbourhood.

In the comments, social media users were mostly happy for him, saying he was living the kind of soft life many dreamt about.

Meanwhile, the low refugee numbers suggest the peril is overstated, most Afrikaners, per influential groups, have snubbed the US's offer, affirming they are not going anywhere.

FF+ leader says Afrikaners willing to help fix SA

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Freedom Front Plus leader Dr Corné Mulder sparked much debate when he said that Afrikaners were willing to help fix some of the country's problems, but noted it was not unconditional.

the FF+ leader said that Afrikaners were willing to help the country, but only if they were treated with equality and recognition. Dr Mulder said that unresolved self-determination issues and broken agreements led to anger among Afrikaners.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News