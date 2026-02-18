Foreign-owned businesses, including businesses owned by South Africans, have been ordered to transfer most of their shares to locals in Zimbabwe

In a resurfaced video, South African business owners were uneasy about the announcement, as the Zimbabwe government gave them three years from 2025 to sell their businesses

Netizens in the comment section challenged the notion that South Africans are xenophobic, with some suggesting South Africa does the same

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Foreign-owned businesses have been given a deadline to sell their shares in Zimbabwe. Image: VV Shots

Source: Getty Images

HARARE, ZIMBABWE — South Africans were fuming after a video that announced that the Zimbabwean government is giving foreign-owned businesses, including businesses owned by South Africans, three years to sell most of their businesses to locals, went viral. The resurfaced video sparked a debate about allegations that South Africans are xenophobic.

The original video was posted on 19 December 2025 on DW Africa’s Facebook platform. X user Sizwe SikaMusi reshared the video on his @SizweLo X account. According to DW Africa, South African businessmen reacted with anxiety after the Zimbabwean government ordered foreign-owned firms in certain sectors to sell 75% of their shares to Zimbabwean citizens over the next three years. The businesses were mandated to sell 25% of their shares each year.

South Africans have been told to sell their businesses in Zimbabwe. Image: VV Shots

Source: Getty Images

Zimbabwe orders foreign businesses to sell shares

DW Africa reported that South Africans, who operate manufacturing firms, bakeries, and service businesses across the border, were worried that the order from the government introduced uncertainty over long-term viability, financing, and ownership. Other companies owned by Zambians, Malawians, and Mozambicans shared similar concerns.

View the video on X here:

What did South Africans say?

Members of the public questioned why South Africa is not implementing similar reforms.

Kagiso had a question.

“As Pan-Africanists, we support their right to empower their people. But as realists, we ask: why shouldn’t South Africa do the same? Identify companies owned by Zimbabwean nationals operating in our townships and do the same.”

Mrs. Kat exclaimed:

“Good! So when we tell them to leave our country, there must be no crying of xenophobia!”

Leos was amused:

“As a South African, I’m happy, because we need to prioritise our people also.”

Luyolo Mkentane was stunned.

“Wow, wait until South Africa reciprocates! The outcry! The NGOs, the human rights commissions! The court cases!”

Jesus’ Servant said:

“Yet, Zimbabweans are full in South Africa selling vegetables, repairing car air conditioners, selling second-hand tyres, and cutting grass. We’re being disrespected.”

3 Briefly News articles about Zimbabwe

The daughter of Zimbabwe’s Presidential Advisor, Paul Tungwarara, was criticised for spending more than R100,000 on a shopping spree in South Africa. Tinotenda Tungwarara and her cousins splurged on the trip and shared videos of their experiences.

South African property business McCormick Property Development is planning on building a R1.65 billion shopping mall in Harare. The mall will be called the Mall of Zimbabwe, and the founder of the company, Jason McCormick, secured land for the mall 12 years ago, but had to wait until conditions aligned with the company’s long-term strategy.

International streamer IShowSpeed caused a stir on social media when he reportedly ignored Miss Universe Zimbabwe Lyshanda Moyas during his tour of Zimbabwe. A video showed how he accidentally ignored Moyas, who had come out to greet him.

Source: Briefly News