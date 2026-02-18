Zimbabwe Gives South African Businesses 3 Years To Sell Their Shares to Locals, SA Reacts
- Foreign-owned businesses, including businesses owned by South Africans, have been ordered to transfer most of their shares to locals in Zimbabwe
- In a resurfaced video, South African business owners were uneasy about the announcement, as the Zimbabwe government gave them three years from 2025 to sell their businesses
- Netizens in the comment section challenged the notion that South Africans are xenophobic, with some suggesting South Africa does the same
HARARE, ZIMBABWE — South Africans were fuming after a video that announced that the Zimbabwean government is giving foreign-owned businesses, including businesses owned by South Africans, three years to sell most of their businesses to locals, went viral. The resurfaced video sparked a debate about allegations that South Africans are xenophobic.
The original video was posted on 19 December 2025 on DW Africa’s Facebook platform. X user Sizwe SikaMusi reshared the video on his @SizweLo X account. According to DW Africa, South African businessmen reacted with anxiety after the Zimbabwean government ordered foreign-owned firms in certain sectors to sell 75% of their shares to Zimbabwean citizens over the next three years. The businesses were mandated to sell 25% of their shares each year.
Zimbabwe orders foreign businesses to sell shares
DW Africa reported that South Africans, who operate manufacturing firms, bakeries, and service businesses across the border, were worried that the order from the government introduced uncertainty over long-term viability, financing, and ownership. Other companies owned by Zambians, Malawians, and Mozambicans shared similar concerns.
View the video on X here:
What did South Africans say?
Members of the public questioned why South Africa is not implementing similar reforms.
Kagiso had a question.
“As Pan-Africanists, we support their right to empower their people. But as realists, we ask: why shouldn’t South Africa do the same? Identify companies owned by Zimbabwean nationals operating in our townships and do the same.”
Mrs. Kat exclaimed:
“Good! So when we tell them to leave our country, there must be no crying of xenophobia!”
Leos was amused:
“As a South African, I’m happy, because we need to prioritise our people also.”
Luyolo Mkentane was stunned.
“Wow, wait until South Africa reciprocates! The outcry! The NGOs, the human rights commissions! The court cases!”
Jesus’ Servant said:
“Yet, Zimbabweans are full in South Africa selling vegetables, repairing car air conditioners, selling second-hand tyres, and cutting grass. We’re being disrespected.”
