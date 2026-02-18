Freedom Front Plus leader Dr Corné Mulder responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address speech

Dr Mulder discussed Afrikaners' willingness to help fix some of the country's problems, but noted it was not unconditional

Donald Trump has previously weighed in on the unhappiness of Afrikaners in South Africa, offering them refuge in the USA

WESTERN CAPE – Afrikaners are willing to help fix South Africa, but only if they are treated with equality.

That was the statement from Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader, Dr Corné Mulder, during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate on 17 February 2026. Members of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) held a joint sitting where they discussed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech. The debate will continue on 18 February 2026, and the president will reply on Thursday, 19 February.

What did Dr Mulder say?

During his time at the podium, the FF+ leader said that Afrikaners were willing to help the country, but only if they were treated with equality and recognition. Dr Mulder said that unresolved self-determination issues and broken agreements led to anger among Afrikaners.

“Afrikaners and other minorities appreciate the efforts you are making to solve South Africa’s problems. We really do notice it. “However, alone you will not succeed. The cabinet and all of your task teams will also not succeed, and also, not even the public service will succeed,” he said.

Dr Mulder added that it would need a major collaborative effort from everyone in South Africa in order to tackle the numerous problems.

“Here is my hand, Mr President. Today, the Afrikaners and other minorities are extending a helping hand to you. We want to help, but it’s not unconditional. We request equal treatment and recognition,” he stated.

He added that the FF+ had always kept its promises, but the African National Congress had not, which made Afrikaners angry.

Donald Trump capitalises on Afrikaner anger

As tensions between the South African government and Afrikaners simmered, some groups approached Donald Trump and the United States government for assistance.

The Trump administration wasted no time in setting up a refugee programme, with the US President pushing a ‘white genocide’ narrative. Trump claimed that Afrikaners were being murdered in the country and that their land was being taken away by the government. He offered Afrikaners a home in the US if they felt threatened or persecuted in the country.

Despite a meeting with President Ramaphosa and a South African delegation at the White House, Trump continues to push the narrative.

