Donald Trump Doubles Down on White Genocide Claims in South Africa, Insists It Must Be Stopped
- Donald Trump made comments about white genocide after his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF)
- The President of the United States maintained that he saw the numbers regarding white genocide in South Africa
- Trump was also asked what it would take for him to believe there was no genocide taking place in the country
DAVOS, SWITZERLAND – Donald Trump has maintained that there’s a white genocide taking place in South Africa, insisting that it needs to be stopped.
Trump, the President of the United States of America, has previously falsely stated that a section of people was being persecuted in the country. He claimed in the past that Afrikaners were being killed, and their land had been taken away.
He even offered South Africans refuge in the US if they felt that they were being persecuted in the country. Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Trump doubled down on his claims about the terrible things happening in the country.
Trump even met with a South African delegation, which included President Cyril Ramaphosa, and was not swayed by their evidence that there was no genocide taking place.
Trump says white genocide must be stopped
Following his lengthy speech at the WEF, journalists briefly got to ask Trump questions as he left the venue. eNCA’s Heidi Giokos was the only South African journalist who got a question in, and asked Trump about these claims about white genocide.
Giokos asked the US President what it would take for him to admit that there was no white genocide taking place in the country, and if he was willing to engage with the government about this.
Trump responded that what was taking place in South Africa was terrible, and what they were doing to a certain group of people was unbelievable, and many wouldn’t think it could happen.
Giokos again asked what it would take for Trump to believe that there was no genocide taking place.
“We have seen the numbers, the records, and it is taking place. It’s got to be stopped,” the US leader replied, before walking away.
