President Ramaphosa clarified that he was not invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace'

US President Trump is set to unveil the 'Board of Peace' at the World Economic Forum with key international leaders

The launch comes after Trump stated frustration at failing to secure the Nobel Peace Prize

President Cyril Ramaphosa said US President Donald Trump had not invited him. Image: centralnewsza/X

President Cyril Ramaphosa said US President Donald Trump had not invited him to serve on any “board of directors for peace” and was therefore not paying attention to such speculation.

President preparing for ANC Lekgotla

Ramaphosa also stated that he did not attend the World Economic Forum in Davos because the government was preparing for the ANC Lekgotla and the State of the Nation Address. The president said that all these tasks are important and that he will focus on the African Union after the SONA. He said that he has a solid team behind him that can represent South Africa very well.

Trump is set to unveil his new “Board of Peace” and meet Ukraine’s leader at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, 22 January 2026. He is expected to promote the controversial body for resolving international conflicts with a signing ceremony for its charter. Trump has invited several leaders to join, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungary’s Viktor Orban.

Trump and Ramaphosa in the Oval Office at the White House on 21 May 2025. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Failing to secure the Nobel Peace Prize

On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, Trump said that several invited leaders had agreed to participate. The launch comes after Trump’s publicly stated frustration at failing to secure the Nobel Peace Prize, despite his disputed claims of having ended eight conflicts. Although the board was initially intended to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza following the war between Hamas and Israel, its charter does not restrict its mandate to the territory. This has raised concerns that Trump intends the body to rival the United Nations.

Key US allies, including France and Britain, have expressed scepticism, while several countries, particularly in the Middle East, have agreed to join. Saudi Arabia and Qatar are among those that have signed up. A senior Trump administration official said about 35 world leaders had committed out of approximately 50 invitations issued. Trump also said Putin had agreed to join.

Trump said Russia and Ukraine would be “stupid” not to reach a peace deal, reiterating his claim that he could resolve the conflict within a day of taking office. He again said both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were close to an agreement.

