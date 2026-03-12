A tragic domestic violence incident left three people dead and multiple others injured in Mpumalanga

The suspect was found dead after fleeing the scene with his six-year-old daughter

An investigation is underway for two counts of murder and several counts of attempted murder

MPUMALANGA - A man allegedly shot and killed his wife and three-year-old son before injuring several other family members and turning the gun on himself on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, at around 11 pm.

Suspect allegedly fired a personal firearm

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident following a dispute between the couple. A neighbour told police they were outside when the man became involved in a heated argument with his wife. Ndubane said the suspect allegedly fired a personal firearm, killing his 43-year-old wife and three-year-old son and injuring the neighbour. He then fled the scene in a vehicle with his six-year-old daughter.

Police tracked the suspect to his parents' home in another section of Verena. Officers found him inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound and no signs of life. He was declared dead at the scene. Investigators cordoned off the original location and conducted a search. Ndubane said officers found the wife's body on the grass outside the house, facing down with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics confirmed she was dead at the scene. The three-year-old boy was found inside the living room with a gunshot wound and was also declared dead at the scene.

The man allegedly also shot his sister-in-law and his wife's uncle, who were taken to the hospital for treatment. His six-year-old daughter escaped the vehicle and sought help from her grandmother. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police confirmed that the firearm used in the attacks was seized and booked as part of the investigation. They are probing two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder. The motive remains under investigation.

