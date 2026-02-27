A Mpumalanga man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his three-week-old baby

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Mpumalanga said it welcomed the sentence

Evidence before the court showed that the man was in a domestic relationship with the child's mother

MPUMALANGA - The High Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced 23-year-old Sibusiso Patrick Shongwe to life imprisonment for the murder of his three-week-old infant son in Driekoppies in the Nkomazi District.

Denied paternity when informed of the pregnancy

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Mpumalanga said it welcomed the sentence and reaffirmed its commitment to fighting domestic violence and crimes against vulnerable people, according to regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa. Evidence before the court showed that Shongwe was in a domestic relationship with the child's mother, Noluthando Mlambo. He denied paternity when informed of the pregnancy and had previously indicated he did not want the child.

On 1 March 2023, Shongwe contacted Mlambo and asked to meet her and the baby, claiming he wanted to provide items for the child. They met in the street later that evening, accompanied by the child's grandmother. Shongwe asked the grandmother to leave, saying he wanted to speak privately to Mlambo and see the baby. Moments later, three unknown men confronted Mlambo, creating an opportunity for Shongwe to take the infant and flee. The incident was reported to the police, and a search was launched. Two days later, the baby's body was found in nearby bushes. Shongwe was later arrested.

Denied taking the child

During the trial, Shongwe admitted meeting Mlambo and the baby but denied taking the child. State advocate Senzo Zindela presented witness testimony and a confession statement. Mlambo testified that Shongwe had pressured her to terminate the pregnancy.

A post-mortem report confirmed the infant died from sharp-force injuries to the neck. In aggravation of sentence, the state highlighted the prevalence of domestic violence, the extreme vulnerability of the victim and Shongwe's lack of remorse. It argued against deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence. A Victim Impact Report detailed the trauma suffered by the family and community.

In sentencing, the court referred to high levels of violent crime and domestic violence in the country and noted a concerning erosion of respect for human life. The court found no substantial and compelling circumstances to justify a lesser sentence, imposed life imprisonment, declared Shongwe unfit to possess a firearm and dismissed his application for leave to appeal.

