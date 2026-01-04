A 56-year-old man was arrested for shooting his family members in Limpopo's Mandela Village

The incident comes after an alcohol-fuelled argument that led to the suspect's 17-year-old son's death

It is alleged that the suspect also opened fire on police officers after he was found hiding

The suspect allegedly attempted to confront the police physically by pointing a firearm at them. Image: Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO - The South African Police in Limpopo have arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with a shooting that occurred in Mandela Village, Mashashane. Authorities said the suspect faces charges including murder, three counts of attempted murder, and pointing a firearm.

Under the influence of alcohol

According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday, 1 January 2026, around 2:00 am. When the suspect arrived at his home, he found his 55-year-old wife sitting with a neighbour. Law enforcement sources indicated that he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and immediately engaged in an argument with his wife.

The couple’s two sons, aged 17 and 20, reportedly tried to intervene, which caused the argument to escalate further. The police stated that the father allegedly produced his licensed firearm and began shooting. According to IOL, officials confirmed that the 20-year-old son sustained a gunshot wound to his right hand, and the mother was shot in the thigh. Tragically, the 17-year-old son was struck in the head and was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at the scene.

The father allegedly pulled out his licensed firearm and began shooting. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Suspect fled on foot

Authorities reported that the suspect immediately fled on foot after the shooting. A manhunt was launched, and police later found him hiding in a local primary school at approximately 11:30 am. During the arrest, officers said he allegedly attempted to confront them by pointing his firearm at them. Law enforcement responded by shooting the suspect in the hand to neutralise the threat before taking him into custody. He is now receiving medical treatment at a hospital under police guard.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, condemned the shooting, emphasising that anyone committing acts of gender-based violence and femicide will face the full force of the law. He also urged community members to seek professional assistance for domestic difficulties rather than resorting to violence.

The suspect is expected to appear in absentia before the Seshego Magistrate on Monday, 5 January 2026, facing charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and pointing a firearm. Police investigations are continuing.

