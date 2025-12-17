Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have shot dead three suspects in two separate shootings on 16 December 2025

The suspects were linked to various crimes, including murder, hijackings, kidnappings and a cash-in-transit heist

South Africans weighed in on the shooting, praising the police and calling for them to be deployed to other cities

KwaZulu-Natal police kill three suspects in two separate shootouts, earning praise from citizens. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is clamping down on crime ahead of the festive season, and South Africans couldn’t be prouder of the police.

Members of the SAPS have killed three suspects in two separate shootouts on 16 December 2025. The suspects were all linked to a series of crimes around the province.

Two suspects killed in Marianhill

In one incident, two suspects were killed after a shootout near Marianhill. The suspects were linked to a series of violent crimes, including a recent hijacking, attempted murder, and kidnapping in KwaHlabisa.

According to SAPS, officers received information about the suspects and located them along Tshelimnyama Road, as they were moving in the direction of the N3 highway. When the suspects realised that they were cornered, they allegedly opened fire on the police.

Officers returned fire, killing both suspects in the exchange. The deceased were reportedly linked to the KwaHlabisa crime spree, which took place approximately two weeks ago. Police also recovered two unlicensed firearms at the scene.

Police also fatally wounded a suspect near Maydon Wharf, after he opened fire on officers. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Man shot dead by police at Maydon Wharf

In the other incident, a man who was wanted in connection with a string of violent crimes was shot dead at Maydon Wharf in Durban. The man was wanted for multiple murders and a cash-in-transit heist.

According to KZN Police Spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza, the suspect had been the focus of an intensive manhunt after being linked to several cases in the Sawoti area.

He is also believed to have played a role in a quadruple murder, where four people were gunned down. Investigators have also linked him to a cash-in-transit robbery that took place in Umlazi on 5 December 2025. Lt Col Magwaza explained that officers received intelligence that the armed suspect was travelling towards Durban’s Central Business District (CBD) in a taxi,

“The minibus taxi in which the suspect was travelling was spotted by police officers, but before they could intercept it, the minibus taxi drove straight towards the police officers whilst firing shots at them. Police returned fire, and the suspect was fatally wounded,” Magwaza explained.

Two firearms were recovered on the scene.

How did South Africans react to the shootings?

Social media users weighed in on the shootings, with some praising the police and others calling for Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to be deployed to other areas.

Nkule Msomi said:

“Send Mkhwanazi urgently to Johannesburg, I want to see something.”

Janine Payne agreed:

“KZN police need to go and investigate in Joburg.”

Sanele Manzini Lesley suggested:

“Guys that are still doing criminal activities, I would highly recommend you start printing CVs and start job hunting.”

Sashlin Pillay stated:

“KZN police are working.”

Brad Ingham said:

“Keep up the good work, SAPS.”

Joyce Malehu added:

“Well done to our law enforcement officers.”

Khatija Mahomed noted:

“Being a criminal in KZN should be regarded as an extreme sport.”

Honor Diamond asked:

“Kanti, when will these young criminals realise that Crime doesn't pay and that the cops will find you?”

Other shootouts in KZN involving the police

Briefly News reported that there have been a few shootouts in KZN in recent months.

A suspect believed to be a cop killer was shot dead on the morning of 10 September 2025 after a shootout with police.

The South African Police Service fatally wounded a paroled murderer on 15 September 2025.

On 14 October 2025, two suspected armed robbers were shot and killed by police in Waterfall, Durban.

Source: Briefly News