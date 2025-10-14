KZN Police Kill Two Armed Robbers, One Linked to Multiple Murders

Two suspected armed robbers were shot and killed by police in KwaZulu-Natal this morning, 14 October 2025

It is alleged that the suspects opened fire on police during a take-down in Waterfall, Durban

One of the suspects was reportedly linked to multiple murders, including the murders of a SAPS crime intelligence member and a station commander

A high-stakes take-down between the South African Police Service officers and two suspected armed robbers ended badly for the suspected robbers in KwaZulu-Natal. The two suspects were shot and killed in Durban by the police this morning, 14 October 2025.

Two suspected armed robbers have been shot dead.

Source: Twitter

Police kill two suspected robbers

It is alleged that the suspects, who were wanted for cash-in-transit heists, were located at a complex in Waterfall, Durban. When the police arrived, the suspects reportedly opened fire on the officers.

Officers returned fire, and the two suspects were fatally wounded. Firearms and explosives were found inside the unit at the complex. One of the suspects is alleged to be linked to multiple murders.

Suspect linked to multiple murders

The suspects were allegedly involved in the murders of a SAPS crime intelligence member and a station commander. It is also believed that the suspect allegedly murdered the witnesses, resulting in his acquittal.

In a most recent incident, the suspect and his team are believed to have blown up a cash van in Verulam, where multiple firearms were stolen. He also allegedly operated as a hired gunman.

What did South Africans say?

Social media shared their views regarding the shooting incident.

@MzamoDudula said:

"While the ad hoc committee is pre-heating the oven to roast Sibiya today, Mkhwanazi is out here doing actual policing two CIT suspects down, guns & explosives recovered."

@BCPS19 said:

"CIT robbery suspects are typically heavily armed and dangerous. Intelligence-led operations that locate these syndicates save lives. Firearms and explosives recovered confirm the threat level. Challenging operation by KZN police - glad no officers were injured. This is how you dismantle organized crime networks."

@BigGxabashe said:

"Crazy how this happened at one of the safest estates in Upper Highway."

Guns and explosives have been found inside the unit.

Source: Twitter

@MbanjwaMbuso96 said:

"Lord Mkhwanazi is done with commissions, back in his own province and the cleaning continues."

@sporofor7 said:

"They should apply another search & seizure warrant for General Sibiya. They then visit him at 3 am to conduct that operation, I want to see something."

@lindoku49358293 said:

"LORD Mkhwanazi is back at work."

@GumbiJabulano said:

"The Minister of Police must determine,how wide the CIT network is,that must be known to the state,so they tackled it,head-on.The CIT operations have been given wings to pervade the whole country by the police and its intelligence incompetence."

