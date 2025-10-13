Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya began testimony before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee in the Western Cape

The suspended Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection alleged that he made a lot of enemies in the police

Sibiya claimed that false claims were made against him before, saying that history is now repeating itself

Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya alleged that he’s been targeted since Richard Mdluli’s arrest. Image: @IOL

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya told Parliament that he has been targeted ever since the arrest of former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

The suspended Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection made the admission during his testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. Sibiya is the third witness to testify before the commission and the first of those implicated by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Sibiya claims he is being targeted

During his first day of testimony, which faced its fair share of delays, General Sibiya claimed that he made enemies after the arrest of Mdluli. Sibiya said that he led the investigation which led to the arrest of the former Crime Intelligence head.

“It is at that point in time that I made a lot of enemies within the crime intelligence sector. Many cases were opened against me,” he said.

He explained that Mdluli’s successor, Major General Berning Mthandazo Ntlemeza, even charged him with fraud and corruption on a fraudulent kilometre claim. He added that he was also charged with the illegal rendition of Zimbabweans.

He alleged that he was falsely implicated back then, and that the same thing was happening to him now.

Source: Briefly News