The suspended Deputy National Commissioner of the Police, General Shadrack Sibiya, began his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee

Sibiya said that he did not want to testify but was advised by his legal team to testify in Parliament after facing serious allegations

Sipbiya has been accused of colluding with Senzo Mchunu to orchestrate the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya began his testimony before the Ad Hoc committee in Parliament on 13 October 2025. He said that he was testifying unwillingly.

X user NOWinSA posted a clip of Sibiya testifying before the Ad hoc Committee on its @NowInSA X account. It was established to investigate the allegations KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made about the infiltration of the criminal justice system.

In the clip, Sibiya said that he had a meeting with his legal team after he was unwilling to testify. He added that his legal team advised him to proceed.

"I must note or indicate rater that I do so under protest, Chair, because I believe in a process that I believe could be tainted," he said.

View the X clip here:

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi implicates Sibiya

Mkhwanazi held a press briefing on 6 July 2025 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. During the press briefing, Mkhwanazi accused Sibiy of dismantling the Political Killings Task Team at the behest of Police Moijoste Senzo Mchunu, who gave him the orders.

Mkhwanazi also accused him of being part of a criminal cartel that infiltrated the criminal justice system. He also accused Sibiya of having ties to controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi. Mkhwanazi alleged that Sibiya had ties to alleged cartel boss Vusimuzi Matlala, who was arrested for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

Sibiya responds to allegations

Sibiya responded to the allegations and flatly denied them. He stressed that he did not know Mogotsi and was not involved in a criminal cartel. He further slammed Mkhwanazi and accused him of being unprofessional.

Despite his protestations, the National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola suspended Sibiya after President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 13 July 2025. Sibiya has contested his suspension and refused to resign from his position.

What you need to know about Shadrack Sibiya

Sibiya says he is a target

In a related article, Briefly News reported that he has been the target of a campaign against him since the arrest of former crime intelligence Richard Mdluli.

Sibiya said that he made enemies after Mdluli's arrest and added that he led the investigation, which resulted in his arrest.

