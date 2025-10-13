Shadrack Sibiya made his first appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on Monday, 13 October 2025

In a video shared on X, the suspended deputy national commissioner revealed why his relationship with Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi soured

Meanwhile, Sizwe Dhlomo previously compared Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee and the Madlanga Commission and picked the best between the two

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya revealed the beginning of his fallout with KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Lieutenant-General Sibiya appeared before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee for the first time on Monday, 13 October 2025, days after elite police units from KwaZulu-Natal raided his home and seized several electronic devices. The top cop, who was suspended following explosive allegations by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, revealed how his fallout with the KZN Commissioner is tied to the AKA murder case.

Sibiya reveals how AKA murder arrests caused Mkhwanazi feud

Sibiya, who previously claimed Mkhwanazi was reluctant to arrest the suspects in the AKA murder case, claimed that his good relationship with the KZN top cop soured after the arrests of the suspects in the murder of AKA and his friend Tibz.

In his response, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya explained that he contacted the KZN deputy commissioner, instead of Mkhwanazi, to set up a meeting to brief the then-Police Minister Bheki Cele, who had questioned whether they had arrested the right people in the AKA and Tibz murder case.

Sibiya explained why he had called KZN’s deputy commissioner instead of Mkhwanazi.

“I then contacted the province, and now in contacting the province, I contacted the deputy provincial commissioner of KZN Yes, it indeed true that I was supposed to actually contact the provincial commissioner as the provincial commissioner of KZN but I contacted the deputy provincial commissioner simply because we had a good relationship with General Mkhwanazi I never thought he would actually make a big issue out of it. The main reason was that normally, when I contact him, I would find that he is busy in a meeting. Normally, when he chairs a meeting, either his phone is on silent or is with someone else, then I would then call the next person who I think can assist the process. The intention was just to try and make sure that there's not going to be any delay,” Sibiya said.

Sibiya said this angered Mkhwanazi, who allegedly ordered Sibiya never to involve himself in KZN matters.

