Suspended deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya is expected to be arrested soon, as confirmed by his lawyer

The lawyer, Ian Levitt, shared the charges that Shadrack Sibiya would be arrested on

Social media expressed mixed reactions, with some predicting that Sibiya's arrest would amount to nothing

The arrest of suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya is imminent, according to his lawyer Ian Levitt.

On Thursday, 9 October 2025, Sibiya’s name dominated social media trending charts following reports that the Hawks had descended on his home in Centurion.

What charges is Shadrack Sibiya facing?

In an interview shared by Newzroom Afrika on X, Sibiya’s lawyer confirmed a heavy police presence at the suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner’s house. He said that police had informed him that Shadrack Sibiya would soon face charges of defeating the ends of justice.

“I can only tell you what I've been told. I've heard on the radio, and it was defeating the end of justice. So that's what it is,” he said.

Levitt admitted that he did not yet know why Sibiya was facing the charges, but assumed the arrest was connected to the explosive allegations levelled against him at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

“It sounds logical that it’s related to the inquiry. The Madlanga inquiry, whatever is being dealt with there absolutely, but I can’t say for sure,” Levitt said.

Lawyer confirms Shadrack Sibiya's arrest imminent

Ian Levitt said the police had not communicated any intention to arrest Sibiya, and the move had come as a surprise.

“Absolutely not. I didn’t receive any warning whatsoever,” he told Newzroom Afrika.

The lawyer also added that he wasn’t sure if police were looking for documents that might be in Sibiya’s possession.

“I’m not sure at the moment. I’m literally walking into the house as we speak,” Ian Levitt said.

Social media reacts as Shadrack Sibiya's lawyer speaks

In the comment section, social media users welcomed Sibiya’s imminent arrest. Others speculated why Sibiya was being reportedly arrested, while others predicted that it would amount to nothing.

Here are some of the comments:

@EgobeEmanuel assumed:

“I suspect when General Mkhwanazi told the ad hoc about the purchases of gadgets on 2 occasions, they couldn’t defend him anymore. Those 2 purchases will reveal too much for them not to arrest him.”

@thomas_hobyane said:

“Any arrest made by the Hawks is nothing but a PR exercise. They always intentionally bungle cases from the Estina dairy farm, and many more, that is where the rot starts, so I am not excited because the criminals will walk free 😞💔🚮”

@xhosans suggested:

“Playing politics. They should wait for him to testify first.”

@gubsie15 shared:

“I need pictures of him in shackles. I want big show arrests 😂 I need them on TV being lauded into the van.”

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi opens case against Sibiya

Meanwhile, reports of Shadrack Sibiya's imminent arrest come at a time when KwaZulu-Natal provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi opened a case against him, as reported by Briefly News.

Mkhwanazi made the revelation during his testimony at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, established to investigate the infiltration of the criminal justice system. Mkhwanazi said he opened the case after National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola's revelations before the Madlanga Commission.

