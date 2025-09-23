National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has revealed a possible criminal link between suspended Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu

Masemola testified on the last day of his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Tshwane, Gauteng

Masemola said that the suspended public servants were colluding to protect the interests of criminal syndicates in Gauteng

TSHWANE, GAUTENG — The National Police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 23 September 2025 that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and his suspended deputy General Shadrack Sibiya protected criminal syndicates.

Masemola testified on the last day of his testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane. Much of his two-day testimony, which began on 22 September, was centred around the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) and the connections between top officials and alleged criminal masterminds.

Masemola implicates Sibiya and Mchunu

Masemola, however, turned his focus to the alleged connection between Sibiya and Mchunu. Masemola pointed out that when the South African Police Service raided attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi Matlala's house, they confiscated his phone. His phone, Masemola remarked, showed that Sibiya and Mchunu were linked.

Masemola also alleged that the motive behind the disbandment of the PKTT was to protect Matlala and murder-accused Katiso Molefe's criminal syndicates. He also said that there was no other motive other than preventing the investigations into the Gauteng-based cartels involved in murder and the drug trade.

Netizens praise Masemola

South Africans commenting on X gave Masemola his flowers.

Dumisani Hlongwane said:

"General Masemola may not speak eloquently but did a stellar job in exposing Mchunu and to a lesser degree Ramaphosa."

Let's grow SA together said:

"He stood on business."

Magnis Carter said:

"Masemola is a hero."

Mo said:

"Our prayers were in fact answered! Mchun disbanded the wrong task team."

Khothipani said:

"If the evidence is there, then it is no longer a claim but a fact."

Masemola opens up about Matlala-Sibiya link

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Masemola testified that a whistleblower alerted him to Matlala's connections in the police force. He spoke on his first day before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Masemola said that the whistleblower told him that Matlala was Masemola's deputy. He explained that Matlala had the same power as Sibiya.

