Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed why Katiso 'KT' Molefe allegedly killed DJ Sumbody

Mkhwanazi also disclosed the strategy that police use to nab suspects and illustrated how they used the same tactics in AKA and Tibz's murder case

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi shared that more arrests were imminent

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has addressed the circumstances surrounding DJ Sumbody’s murder, doubling down on the police’s stance on the case.

Police made a breakthrough in DJ Sumbody’s murder case and arrested Katiso 'KT' Molefe. While DJ Sumbody’s family has dismissed that his murder was drug-related, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi explained the chain of events leading to DJ Sumbody’s death.

During his second appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, Mkhwanazi answered Julius Malema’s question about why Katiso Molefe and others were charged with murder, and not for allegedly leading the drug cartel in South Africa.

General Mkhwanazi explains why DJ Sumbody was killed

Mkhwanazi explained that police strategically arrest criminals on lesser charges first to prevent them from evading, before hitting them with more serious charges. He cited the case of AKA and his friend Tibz to illustrate how this strategy was effectively used in the past.

He went on to explain that DJ Sumbody, born Oupa John Sefoka, was murdered because of his alleged involvement in drug dealing. Mkhwanazi claimed that DJ Sumbody stole Katiso Molefe’s drugs and sold them.

“But the murders of these DJs is drugs related. The picture you are going to see when the matter gets to court is that this one thought he’s clever by stealing this one's drugs and he starts selling them, and this one then killed him. So, not to say the victim is a clean man on drugs. He died because of something that he did wrong to this one,” he explained.

He explained that while Molefe isn’t facing any drug-related charges, DJ Sumbody’s murder is connected to the drug syndicate operating in South Africa. Mkhwanazi said other players are involved in the drug trade, and their arrest is imminent.

“So yes, we're not talking about the drugs on the arrest of Molefe, but drugs is part of the problem that leads into the murder. The charge is murder, but the reason is the drug that comes as a result. So, so there are many others. The ones that we are not mentioning is because we have not charged them with anything. That's why you're not comfortable to even mention them, but they are there,” General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said.

Watch the full video below:

Social media reacts to Mkhwanazi's explanation

In the comment section, several social media users applauded Mkhwanazi for his testimony.

@GORDON_JHB highlighted:

“This is not new, y'all were in denial.”

@khelinaMTN said:

“It's the same strategy they used in the Senzo Meyiwa case, but those 5 murderers think they are smart.”

@SandaCalu said;

“Advocate Teffo is NOT insane!”

@Born_of_Afrika exclaimed:

“Yerrr....There's so much happening in this country.”

@amayomaxwell joked:

“No, Nigerians are the problem 😂😂😂😂”

DJ Sumbody's family responds to drug-dealing allegations

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Sumbody's family broke its silence following a report suggesting why he was assassinated in November 2022.

The family spokesperson alleged that the report was part of a smear campaign being orchestrated by criminal syndicates. DJ Sumbody isn't the only producer whose alleged links to the criminal underworld under scrutiny.

