Sizwe Dhlomo reacts as Julius Malema questions General Mkhwanazi's statement

Julius Malema caused a stir during Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee probing Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations after raising a point of order

On Tuesday, 7 October 2025, renowned radio host Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on Julius Malema's actions

Social media users were divided, with some agreeing with Sizwe Dhlomo's assessment, while others criticised Malema

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in as Julius Malema questioned General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s statement. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson, Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images, Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Renowned radio host Sizwe Dhlomo sparked a heated online discussion after reacting to Julius Malema’s behaviour when Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appeared before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee probing Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations got off to a false start on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, after Julius Malema rose on a point of order regarding the Lieutenant-General's statement. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader’s actions sparked mixed reactions online, and Sizwe Dhlomo joined the conversation.

The Kaya FM host, who had a fiery online exchange with the EFF leader’s former comrade Floyd Shivambu, shared his thoughts on Julius Malema’s actions on General Mkhwanazi’s first appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts as Malema challenges Mkhwanazi

In a post responding to a video of Malema raising a point of order regarding the statement before the committee, Sizwe Dhlomo endorsed the EFF’s leader’s actions. The post shared on his verified X account was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“He’s correct.”

See the post below:

SA weighs in after Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Malema

In the comment section, South Africans were divided into two camps: one supporting Julius Malema and another condemning his actions. While some shared the same sentiments as Dhlomo, others criticised Malema and suggested that he should be suspended in light of his guilty verdict.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mditshwer suggested:

“But he must have been suspended in everything as he prepares for jail time.”

@gob2soon said;

“The day people understand that parliament is a policy framework is the day when people will learn how to hold their leaders accountable. ‘I might not be a lawyer, but I'm a lawmaker’ - Hon. JS Malema.”

@RealMTshabalala claimed:

“Why run an ad hoc committee at the same time as the commission. Parliament brought this on themselves. This was a clear attempt to undermine the commission and President Ramaphosa. The plan is for Parliament to come to a different conclusion from the commission to discredit its findings.”

@zakhele_mboyane disagreed:

“He's wrong. Nothing stops a committee from using a document from another commission or even a court.”

@ntsebezoM gushed:

“He has always been CORRECT. If one can listen carefully without any hurry, without any hate, without any political affiliation, without any anger issues, without any programmed mind, without any slave mentality and without any intellectual poverty.”

@kgotsomaphike asked:

“So did they expect him to rewrite evidence that he's already deposed of?”

SA weighed in on Sizwe Dhlomo's assessment of Julius Malema's actions in Parliament. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images, Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images, Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on Julius Malema as opposition leader

This isn't the first time Sizwe Dhlomo has shared thoughts on Julius Malema.

In 2021, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo shared an assessment of Julius Malema following the EFF leader's passionate address at the time.

His fans joined in the conversation on Twitter with some of them agreeing with his assessment.

Source: Briefly News