Cedric Kaze Praises Kaizer Chiefs’ ‘Unsung Hero’ for Crucial Contributions

Kaizer Chiefs’ second assistant coach Cedric Kaze has hailed Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa as one of the club’s unsung heroes, praising the midfielder’s tireless work and selfless attitude amid a testing 2025/26 campaign.

Kaze, who is currently leading the team alongside Khalil Ben Youssef in the absence of Nasreddine Nabi, has been instrumental in keeping morale high within the squad as the club navigates a turbulent spell both on and off the field.

With Nabi yet to return to the dugout following his suspension—his last appearance coming in the 3-1 defeat to Sekhukhune United on September 16—Chiefs have played four games under Kaze and Ben Youssef, registering one win, two draws, and one defeat. The Soweto giants advanced to the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round after edging Kabuscorp in a penalty shootout.

Speaking about standout performers during this challenging run, Kaze singled out Mthethwa for his relentless commitment:

“Players like ‘Ox’ [Sibongiseni Mthethwa] get criticised a lot, but he’s one of those who quietly hold the team together,” Kaze said. “He doesn’t look for recognition or do flashy things, but he works incredibly hard — he tracks back, wins tackles, and does the dirty work that others often avoid. He’s a real team player.”

Mthethwa’s influence hasn’t gone unnoticed by Ben Youssef either, who lauded the 31-year-old for his consistency and leadership.

“He gives us balance and defensive stability,” said Ben Youssef. “He’s the only player who’s played every match for the full 90 minutes this season. He’s without a doubt one of our key figures.”

Kaze also drew comparisons to Yusuf Maart, now with SV Ried in Austria, who faced similar scrutiny last season despite playing a vital role in Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup triumph.

“Yusuf was also heavily criticised, but he had a big mentality. He helped us win silverware,” Kaze reflected. “As coaches, our job is to protect the players because they give everything. The results aren’t there yet, but they’re working hard — and I promise the fans, the results will come. The team is starting to come together.”

