Kaizer Chiefs Stand-In Coach Sets Record Straight on Nasreddine Nabi ‘Betrayal’ Talk
- Kaizer Chiefs' stand-in coach in Nasreddine Nabi's absence has come out to speak on the Tunisian coach feeling betrayed
- The former AS FAR Rabat manager is currently not with the Glamour Boys amid reports that he's ready to leave the club after spending just a year with them
- The betrayal talk gathered different views from Kaizer Chiefs supporters and other Premier Soccer League fans on social media
Kaizer Chiefs stand-in coach Cedric Kaze has addressed the rumour about Nasreddine Nabi feeling betrayed as he and others are leading the Soweto giants in his absence.
The Tunisian gaffer has been suspended by the Premier Soccer League giants as he nears an expected departure early in his second season, despite leading the club and his technical team to end their ten-year trophy drought with a Nedbank Cup victory last season by beating city rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the final.
Kaizer Chiefs started the season on a good note, but has since dropped form after Nabi reportedly parted ways with the club.
Kaze addresses talks on Nabi's betrayal
Kaze, who previously worked alongside Nabi at Young Africans, was asked about how his colleague feels about the current situation at Kaizer Chiefs.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
“I’ve known coach Nabi for several years, and having worked closely with him, we both understand the nature of this profession,” Kaze explained.
“Although he’s not here right now, I’m confident he would be proud to see us continue the work he started and push the club towards where it deserves to be. Coach Khalil and I are fully focused on leading the team in tomorrow’s match, and every decision we make is aimed at keeping us in the best possible position to deliver a strong performance.”
Kaizer Chiefs need a win against Kabuscorp to secure a place in the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup, and they have to do it without the presence of Nabi, which means Khalil Ben Youssef and Kaze need to do the needful at the FNB Stadium this weekend.
Here is what fans are saying about Kaze's address on social media.
nickpily wrote:
"You worked well together. That chapter ended and now a new one begins."
Lumz De Baba reacted:
"That question was weird, l don't remember Downs technical teams ever asked those questions when the outgoing gaffer left behind a team they handpicked."
Unvaccinated King implied:
"They must lose tomorrow so that they are also fired."
Lucas Katiso Ramasike said:
"I don't know I have a little confidence to Kaze in relation to coaching in general. But we will see as the games unfolds."
Cleophas Tshinyelani commented:
"How can he feel that way because it was a mutual agreement."
Qonda Akhona shared:
"Kaizer Jnr is arrogant he's the one who's causing this chaos he must bring back Nabi."
Akani Nwanati added:
"He will also be happy if you guys follow him 😭😭"
Chiefs trio out of Kabuscorp tie
Briefly News also reported that three Kaizer Chiefs stars would miss the tie against Kabuscorp in the CAF Confederations Cup.
The Glamour Boys coach explained why each of the players is ruled out of the tie this weekend.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.