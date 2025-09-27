Kaizer Chiefs' stand-in coach in Nasreddine Nabi's absence has come out to speak on the Tunisian coach feeling betrayed

The former AS FAR Rabat manager is currently not with the Glamour Boys amid reports that he's ready to leave the club after spending just a year with them

The betrayal talk gathered different views from Kaizer Chiefs supporters and other Premier Soccer League fans on social media

Kaizer Chiefs stand-in coach Cedric Kaze has addressed the rumour about Nasreddine Nabi feeling betrayed as he and others are leading the Soweto giants in his absence.

Cedric Kaze comments on Nasreddine Nabi being betrayed ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' clash with Kabuscorp in the CAF Confederation Cup. Photo: Cedric Kaze

Source: Instagram

The Tunisian gaffer has been suspended by the Premier Soccer League giants as he nears an expected departure early in his second season, despite leading the club and his technical team to end their ten-year trophy drought with a Nedbank Cup victory last season by beating city rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the final.

Kaizer Chiefs started the season on a good note, but has since dropped form after Nabi reportedly parted ways with the club.

Kaze addresses talks on Nabi's betrayal

Kaze, who previously worked alongside Nabi at Young Africans, was asked about how his colleague feels about the current situation at Kaizer Chiefs.

“I’ve known coach Nabi for several years, and having worked closely with him, we both understand the nature of this profession,” Kaze explained.

“Although he’s not here right now, I’m confident he would be proud to see us continue the work he started and push the club towards where it deserves to be. Coach Khalil and I are fully focused on leading the team in tomorrow’s match, and every decision we make is aimed at keeping us in the best possible position to deliver a strong performance.”

Cedric Kaze and Nasreddine Nabi are celebrating the Nedbank Cup win with the other Kaizer Chiefs' technical crew. Photo: Cedric Kaze

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs need a win against Kabuscorp to secure a place in the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup, and they have to do it without the presence of Nabi, which means Khalil Ben Youssef and Kaze need to do the needful at the FNB Stadium this weekend.

Here is what fans are saying about Kaze's address on social media.

nickpily wrote:

"You worked well together. That chapter ended and now a new one begins."

Lumz De Baba reacted:

"That question was weird, l don't remember Downs technical teams ever asked those questions when the outgoing gaffer left behind a team they handpicked."

Unvaccinated King implied:

"They must lose tomorrow so that they are also fired."

Lucas Katiso Ramasike said:

"I don't know I have a little confidence to Kaze in relation to coaching in general. But we will see as the games unfolds."

Cleophas Tshinyelani commented:

"How can he feel that way because it was a mutual agreement."

Qonda Akhona shared:

"Kaizer Jnr is arrogant he's the one who's causing this chaos he must bring back Nabi."

Akani Nwanati added:

"He will also be happy if you guys follow him 😭😭"

Chiefs trio out of Kabuscorp tie

Briefly News also reported that three Kaizer Chiefs stars would miss the tie against Kabuscorp in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Glamour Boys coach explained why each of the players is ruled out of the tie this weekend.

Source: Briefly News